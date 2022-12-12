Minister sentenced to 8 years for molestation, free pending appeal

Dec. 12—MOLESTATION CASE

DEFENDANT: Robert Lee Nichols, 43, of Manchester

CONVICTIONS: Risk of injury to a child, fourth-degree sexual assault

SENTENCE: Eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of more prison time for any violation of release conditions

STATUS: Free on $600,000 appeal bond

A Manchester minister convicted by a jury of touching a 10- or 11-year-old boy in sexual ways during a 10-day visit to the minister's Manchester home in the summer of 2009 or 2010 has been sentenced to eight years in prison but is free on a $600,000 appeal bond.

A Hartford Superior Court jury in September convicted the minister, Robert Lee Nichols, 43, of felony counts of risk of injury to a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Judge Michael Gustafson late last month sentenced Nichols to eight years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of additional prison time if he violates release conditions.

But the judge last week agreed to a request by Nichols' lawyer, Michael S. Taylor, to set an appeal bond, saying Nichols has extensive ties to the community and has always appeared in court when required. The judge set the bond at $600,000 — $100,000 more than the bond Nichols had posted while awaiting sentencing after the jury convicted him.

Online state Department of Correction records didn't list Nichols as an inmate today, indicating that he has posted the appeal bond and been released.

Still pending against Nichols is a case in which he is charged with first-degree assault and other crimes based on allegations that he tortured a 10-month-old baby over a 10-day period in 2013.

Nichols, who has served as minister of the small World of Faith Ministries in Manchester, was arrested in that case in August 2018. He rejected a plea bargain in April 2019 in which he would have been convicted of first-degree assault and sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of strict special parole.

He was arrested in the sexual-assault case in May 2020.

Nichols met the boy who accused him of the sexual assaults at an after-school program he ran at the M.D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford.

Nichols testified during the trial that he and his wife agreed to have the boy stay at their home for 10 days to give his mother a break and give the boy "an opportunity to do some fun things" that Nichols had done with his father as a boy.

The boy testified that, early in the visit, he took an evening shower, prosecutor Michael Riley told the jury in his final argument. The boy said Nichols was there when he came out of the shower and beat him, according to the prosecutor.

Afterward, the boy said, they went to Nichols' bed and, on the second night they slept together, Nichols began to touch him sexually, according to the prosecutor.

The judge last week described the boy's testimony as "very credible."

Nichols and his wife, Tamara, both testified that the boy never slept with them — and his wife added that she and her husband slept together every night of the visit.

Nichols said he had been in the bathroom when the boy took a shower because the boy didn't know how to shower and his mother had asked Nichols to show him how, a claim the boy's mother denied in later testimony.

At last week's hearing, prosecutor Michael Riley objected to the appeal bond.

But Taylor argued that, during the trial, there had been an outburst by the boy, "which potentially affected the jury." That is a likely appeal issue as is what Taylor called the lack of "direct evidence" that Nichols had the intent required to commit the crimes.

