Minister: Syria ready to repatriate refugees from Lebanon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hussein Makhlouf
    Syrian politician

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A Syrian Cabinet minister said Monday that Syrian refugees in neighboring Lebanon can start returning home, where he said they will get all the help they need from authorities.

Tiny Lebanon is home to 1 million Syrian refugees who fled war in their country after the conflict began in March 2011. The large number of refugees in the small Mediterranean nation makes it one of the highest per capita host countries of refugees in the world.

Minister of Local Administration Hussein Makhlouf made his comments during a meeting in Syria's capital Damascus with Issam Charafeddine, Lebanon’s caretaker minister of the displaced.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and rights groups oppose involuntary repatriation to Syria and say the practice risks endangering the returning refugees.

“The doors are open for the return of Syrian refugees,” Makhlouf said, adding that the state is ready to assist returnees and give them all that they need.

Makhlouf said that includes shelters for those whose homes were destroyed during the conflict that killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the pre-war population of 23 million.

More than 5 million Syrians are refugees, most of them in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan.

Few Syrian refugees have returned home since President Bashar Assad’s forces got much of the country under their control over the past few years with the help of allies Russia and Iran.

The calls for the return of Syrian refugees to their country have increased in Lebanon since the small nation’s economic meltdown began. The downturn has left three-quarters of Lebanese living in poverty. For Syrians, living conditions have become worse since the economic crisis began in October 2019.

Over the past year, hundreds of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians have migrated from Lebanon by boats to Europe seeking better living conditions.

Charafeddine told The Associated Press last month that Lebanon hopes to start repatriating 15,000 Syrian refugees every month in the near future.

Recommended Stories

  • Journalist Austin Tice has been missing for 10 years. President Biden, it's time to bring him home.

    Austin Tice, a journalist, was captured 10 years ago. It's time for direct talks with the Syrian government. The U.S. must make his release a priority

  • Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday vowed to expand military cooperation with the country’s allies, noting that Moscow is ready to offer them its most advanced weapons. Speaking at the opening of an annual arms show outside Moscow that caters to foreign customers, Putin said that Russia’s arms exports play an important role in the development of a “multipolar word,” the term used by the Kremlin to describe its efforts to offset what it perceives as U.S. global domination. Putin hailed the Russian military’s action in Ukraine, which has triggered massive Western sanctions, and thanked Moscow’s allies for their support.

  • Iran denies link with Salman Rushdie attacker, blames writer himself

    "We do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation," said a foreign ministry spokesman.

  • Rishi Sunak: We must sanction Iran over Salman Rushdie stabbing

    Britain should designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation following the brutal attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, Rishi Sunak has said, as he warned that the stabbing should be a “wake-up call for the West”.

  • Kenya election result: William Ruto wins presidential poll

    The announcement was marred by scuffles, allegations of vote-rigging and a divided electoral commission.

  • Iran says Salman Rushdie to blame for stabbing attack

    Iran denied any involvement but said Monday that Salman Rushdie and his supporters are to blame for the stabbing attack on the "Satanic Verses" author.

  • US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria, no casualties

    The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base.

  • China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

    China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. The decision suggested Beijing is temporarily setting aside worries over high debt to act to head off a slump before Xi is expected to try to award himself a third five-year term as Communist Party leader at a meeting this fall. The ruling party has effectively acknowledged it cannot hit this year’s official 5.5% growth target after anti-virus curbs disrupted trade, manufacturing and consumer spending.

  • S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea on Monday if it abandons its nuclear weapons program, while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over a COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South. In a speech celebrating the end of Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula, Yoon also called for better ties with Japan, calling the two countries partners in navigating challenges to freedom and saying their shared values will help them overcome historical grievances linked to Japan’s brutal colonial rule before the end of World War II.

  • Postal workers arrested after mistakenly leaving fraud evidence in Yonkers hotel, feds say

    The postal workers were allegedly paid $100 or more for each envelope containing fraudulent unemployment insurance debit cards that they intercepted.

  • Israeli police kill Palestinian in east Jerusalem raid

    Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man on Monday, claiming he had attempted to stab officers during a raid in east Jerusalem. The officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Kafr Aqab, police said. When officers approached the home, the man, armed with a knife, tried to stab them, police alleged.

  • Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya's presidential vote count as tempers fray

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in a tight presidential race, according to official results reported by Kenyan media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying centre after scuffles and accusations by party agents. The fracas underscored fraying tempers and high tensions within the national counting hall as the country waits for official results from last Tuesday's election. In the presidential race, official verified results reported by the Nation media group showed Ruto taking 51% of the vote, ahead of left-leaning opposition leader Raila Odinga who had 48%.

  • Zelenskyy to Russians: If you remain silent, you are complicit in war

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST 2022, 22:22 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that those Russians who do not actively express their opposition to the war in Ukraine are, in fact, complicit in it.

  • With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday

    The Polish president and other officials marked their nation's Armed Forces Day holiday Monday alongside the U.S. army commander in Europe and regular American troops, a symbolic show of support for NATO members on the eastern front as Russia wages war nearby in Ukraine. Gen. Darryl Williams, the new commanding general of United States Army Europe and Africa, attended the ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in downtown Warsaw.

  • White House plans campaign to highlight policy wins ahead of midterm elections

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is seeking to improve President Joe Biden's low approval ratings by launching a campaign to highlight some of the recent key policy wins by the administration ahead of the November midterm elections. Cabinet members of the Biden administration will be taking 35 trips to 23 states through the end of August, a memo showed on Monday. Biden will hold a fourth Cabinet meeting of his presidency before Labor Day.

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un pledge closer relations as Russia courts non-Western allies in the wake of its Ukraine invasion

    Putin and Kim Jong-Un exchanged warm messages on the occasion of a Korean national holiday, at a time when both leaders are increasingly isolated.

  • This Lykan Hypersport Was Frankensteined From Fiberglass and Porsche Parts. Now It’s up for Auction.

    This Boxster-based rebuild is currently sitting at $126,000 on Bring a Trailer.

  • PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turn India into a developed country in the next quarter-century as he marked 75 years since independence from British rule. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, the colors of the country's flag, Modi addressed the country Monday from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort, saying the world was looking toward India to help resolve global issues. Modi said the journey of the past 75 years had seen ups and downs with India battling against all odds with resilience and perseverance.

  • Judge rules Senator Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Monday ruled that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia, which is probing efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn his 2020 election defeat. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May rejected Graham's argument that his position as a U.S. senator protected him from having to appear before the Fulton County investigative panel, which subpoenaed him last month. "The court finds that the District Attorney has shown extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham's testimony on issues relating to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia's 2022 elections," the judge wrote in an order on Monday.

  • Senior Kenyan election officials disown the results of presidential election

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The planned announcement of the Kenyan presidential election results descended into chaotic scenes on Monday after the deputy chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the presidential election results. “We are not able to take ownership of the results that will be announced," Juliana Cherera, the deputy chairperson of the electoral commission told a media briefing at a different venue from where the announcement was to be made. Diplomats and international elections were whisked out of the tallying hall where the chairman of the electoral commission was preparing to announce the presidential results.