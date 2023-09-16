Minister: Ukraine's drone production to rise 120-140 times in 2023

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told Reuters on Sept. 16 that Ukraine's aerial drone production is expected to increase 120-140 times in 2023, compared with 2022.

Ukraine's aerial drone production has already increased 100 times this year compared to last year, the minister added.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is conducting tests on AI systems capable of pinpointing targets several kilometers away and bypassing disruptive electronic warfare measures.

"At the moment it's all at the testing stage, but some drones we are buying use AI to recognize targets. In a forest, it can detect a target and recognize whether it's a person, tank, or a certain vehicle. These technologies are being used actively," Fedorov said.

Fedorov vowed that Ukraine would be able to conduct more strikes on Russian warships as a result of its ramped-up drone production.

Citing their sources in the Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), several Ukrainian media outlets reported on Sept. 14 that the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a drone strike on Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to the media, the drones, coupled with Neptune missiles, destroyed a modern S-400 Triumph air defense system.

Ukraine's military intelligence also reported that a drone and missile strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 13 damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

Commenting on recent attacks near Crimea, Fedorov said that "there will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships."

