Minister vows to rebuild historic 200-year-old Waiola Church after Hawaii wildfires: 'Strength lies in our people'

It took just two words for Judy Kinser to describe how the rare wildfires engulfed her beloved historic church on the island of Maui which just celebrated its 200th anniversary three months ago.

"Destroyed. Devastating," Kinser, the treasurer and office administrator at the Waiola Church in Lahaina, Hawaii, said Wednesday. "Not sure if the church building and preschool buildings (are) also gone."

As word and images began spreading across the town of Lahaina, longtime member Anela Rosa, and the church's lay minister of 13 years, tearfully confirmed the worst.

"It's gone, the social hall, the sanctuary, the annex, all of it," Rosa told USA TODAY Wednesday. "It is totally unimaginable."

The centuries-old church was among numerous homes and businesses that went up in smoke and flames, fueled by intense winds from Hurricane Dora that also downed power lines and forced evacuations in the town and island. At least 36 people have died, dozens were injured and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed by the wildfires. Maui County officials said.

But Rosa, who still had a hard time reaching Kinser by phone more than 24 hours after the fires began in Lahaina and surrounding areas on Tuesday, knows the church's spirit goes beyond more than just a structure.

"Buildings can be replaced, even though our church has an awful lot of history," Rosa said. "Our strength lies in our people who are just as important, if not more."

'PROVIDING SHELTER AND COMFORT': Maui wildfires leave wake of devastation in Hawaii. How you can donate or volunteer.

Maui's Waiola Church has a deep, rich history

The Waiola Church was established as the first Christian church on Maui by the Sacred High Chiefess, Keōpūolani, in 1823. It became the church of the Hawaiian royal family when Lahaina was the capital of the kingdom, according to its website.

Many of the ali’i, Hawaiian for royalty, are buried in the adjacent Waine’e Cemetery the first Christian cemetery in the state, alongside missionaries and community members, Rosa said. The cemetery is regarded as a sacred site and often a must-see for tourists, she added.

Story continues

"When you walk in, take a deep breath and see all of the names on the gravestones, you can really feel all of the rich history," she said.

Ironically, the church has seen destruction at least four times and risen back from the ashes. In 1858, the church was damaged by powerful Kaua’ula winds, destroying the roof and steeple. It was repaired and reopened a year later.

In 1894, the church was destroyed by an accidental fire by the caretaker who was burning rubbish in a side yard. It was later rebuilt.

The church was again destroyed in 1947 by an accidental rubbish fire — and rebuilt a year later. Then the church was destroyed again by Kaua’ula winds in 1951 but was rebuilt more than two years later.

The church's name also was changed from Waine’e (moving water) to Waiola (living water) at that time.

Also on church grounds is Hale Aloha, the social hall which has also been restored many times. Both Hale Aloha, which was available for community events, and the church were designated as National Historic Landmarks in 1962, Rosa said.

The church traditionally provides open-air Sunday services that are both spoken and sung in Hawaiian and English. In May, the church celebrated its 200th anniversary with events that included a lūʻau.

'EVERYTHING IS GONE' Lahaina, Hawaii, residents share harrowing escape from devastating wildfires

Women have helped lead the Waiola Church

Rosa, who has been a member of the church for 35 years and has risen through its ranks, remembers when the board and decision-makers were mostly all male. Now, she and other women have seen the church through various changes, including an all-female board two decades ago.

"Most of those women are no longer with us. I‘m like the last left," Rosa said. "A lot has changed. Most of our congregation is older, but we're still just as committed."

Tiare Lawrence, a local activist who grew up in Lahaina, said her late mother, Haunani Teruya, grew up attending the church and later became Rosa's assistant and confidant.

Rosa described Teruya as "spunky and boisterous. She spoke for the people, it gave her a 'Mana Wahine,' which means a strong, powerful woman in Hawaii."

Lawrence said her family's history is engrained in the now-gutted Waiola Church.

"My great-grandfather is buried in the cemetery," Lawrence said. "I can’t imagine how I’m going to feel and see everywhere I grew up, all of the memories that mean so much to me, my family and friends, all destroyed."

Church will 'rebuild' after fire, minister vows

As the Waiola Church has now crumbled, Rosa said it will be temporary. She's already been asked if there will be another service.

"Even if we have to use pop-up tents, we will be together," Rosa said. "It will be a time to talk, to share our feelings, to pray and how we want to move forward."

Rosa said the church has been offered money and touching messages from as close to home to as far as the mainland, including one from Rev. Shari Prestemon, a conference minister at the Minnesota Conference United Church of Christ in Minneapolis.

"My heart and prayers go out to you as you grieve the loss of your church building and so much devastation in your community and on Maui," Prestemon wrote on the church's Facebook page on Wednesday. "May God offer comfort and wrap you in unending love and strength."

Rosa said the outpouring is a perfect example of Waiola Church's "embrace of Aloha."

"This church, this congregation, has a resiliency unlike any other," Rosa said. "That's why I know we will rebuild and be better than ever."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Waiola Church in Hawaii: Minister promises to rebuild after wildfires