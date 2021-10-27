Ministers concerned over lack of attention by Fort Worth police to missing Black teen

Local Baptist officials and other ministers have scheduled a news conference on Wednesday about what they say is the lack of concern over a missing Fort Worth teen.

Officials noted that 14-year-old Dashayla Wolfe has been missing from Fort Worth since Oct. 20.

“It’s time we put some attention to the lack of concern when a Black child comes up missing in Fort Worth’s disadvantaged communities,” said Pastor Kyev Tatum with Fort Worth’s New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church in a news release. “A mother’s love is a mother’s love.”

The news conference is noon Wednesday at the Walls of Jericho Deliverance Church, 5040 Pinson St. in Fort Worth.

The Baptist Ministers Union of Greater Fort Worth and the Ministers of Justice Coalition of Texas are hosting the news conference on the missing teen.

Tatum said the family has filed a missing person report with police.

“The family has not heard from police,” Tatum said Wednesday before the news conference. “We are tying to figure out what will trigger a little bit more sensitivity from police. This mother should not have to be in such pain.”

Fort Worth police could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning for comment.

Along with the ministers, Dr. Cynthia Wolfe, the teen’s mother, will be at the news conference.

The missing girl is described as biracial with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 190 pounds.

Dashayla Wolfe is listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.