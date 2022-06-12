Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet

Agnès PEDRERO
·4 min read

The World Trade Organization gathers ministers in Geneva Sunday to tackle pressing issues including global food security threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overfishing and equitable access to Covid vaccines.

With its first ministerial meeting in years, WTO faces pressure to finally eke out long-sought trade deals and show unity amid the still raging pandemic and an impending global hunger crisis.

Top of the agenda as the four-day meeting kicks off is the toll Russia's war in Ukraine -- traditionally a breadbasket that feeds hundreds of millions of people -- is having on food security.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc had been "working hard with all the members to prepare a multilateral food security package," slamming Russia for "using food and grain as a weapon of war".

The WTO is hoping to isolate criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine to the first day of talks, when many of the more than 100 ministers due to attend are expected to issue blistering statements.

But with many flatly refusing to negotiate directly with Moscow, there are fears the issue could bleed into the following days, when WTO wants to focus on nailing down long-elusive trade deals.

"There is a real risk that things could go off the rails next week," a Geneva-based diplomatic source said.

- Fisheries deal in sight? -

The tensions have not curbed WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's zeal to press for agreements on a range of issues during the first ministerial gathering on her watch, especially as the global trade body strives to prove its worth after nearly a decade with no new large trade deals.

There is cautious optimism that countries could finally agree on banning subsidies that contribute to illegal and unregulated fishing, after more than 20 years of negotiations.

The WTO says talks have never been this close to the finish line, but diplomats remain cautious.

The negotiations "have made progress recently, but these remain difficult subjects," a diplomatic source in Geneva told AFP.

One of the main sticking points has been so-called special and differential treatment (SDT) for developing countries, like major fishing nation India, which can request exemptions.

A draft text sent to the ministers for review proposes exemptions should not apply to member states accounting for an as yet undefined share of the global volume of fishing.

The duration of exemptions also remains undefined.

Environmental groups say anything beyond 10 years would be catastrophic. India has demanded a 25-year exemption.

- India 'creating problems' -

"Twenty-five years is an unreasonable length of time," Isabel Jarrett, head of the Pew Charitable Trusts' project to end harmful fisheries subsidies, told AFP, warning so much leeway would be "devastating for fish stocks".

Colombian Ambassador Santiago Wills, who chairs the WTO fisheries subsidies negotiations, stressed the urgency of securing a deal.

"The longer we wait, the more the fish lose. And the more the fish lose, the more we all lose," he said in a statement Saturday.

India however appears to be stubbornly sticking to its demands on fisheries and in other areas, jeopardising the chances of reaching deals since WTO agreements require full consensus backing.

"There is not a single issue that India is not blocking," a Geneva-based ambassador said, singling out WTO reform and agriculture.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations towards a text on food security meanwhile said "the Indians are still creating problems".

Elvire Fabry, a senior research fellow at the Jacques Delors Institute, said India had appeared eager to "throw more weight around" in international organisations, warning New Delhi was capable of scuppering talks.

- Patent waiver? -

The ministers are also set to seek a joint WTO response to the pandemic, although significant obstacles remain.

Back in October 2020, India and South Africa called for intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines and other pandemic responses to be suspended in a bid to ensure more equitable access in poorer nations.

After multiple rounds of talks, the European Union, the United States, India and South Africa hammered out a compromise that has become the basis for a draft text sent to ministers.

The text, which would allow most developing countries, although not China, to produce Covid vaccines without authorisation from patent holders, is still facing opposition from both sides.

Britain and Switzerland are reluctant to sign up, arguing along with the pharmaceutical industry that the waiver would undermine investment in innovation.

Public interest groups meanwhile say the text falls far short of what is needed by covering only vaccines and not Covid treatments and diagnostics.

"The negotiations are still aeons away from ensuring access to lifesaving Covid medical tools for everyone, everywhere," Doctors Without Borders warned.

apo-bur-nl/gw

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WTO looks to reach trade deals with its fate on the line

    The World Trade Organization is facing one of its most dire moments, the culmination of years of slide toward oblivion and ineffectiveness. Now may be a chance to turn the tide and reemerge as a champion of free and fair trade — or face a future further in doubt. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday to tackle issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security at a time when Russia’s war in Ukraine has blocked the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to developing nations.

  • WTO negotiators finalise key texts on fishing, Covid jabs

    Long-sought WTO agreements on fisheries subsidies and a Covid vaccine patent waiver moved a step closer to completion Saturday after negotiators finalised texts for ministerial review, but significant obstacles remained in hammering out a final deal.

  • Climate crisis is ‘battering our economy’ and driving inflation, new book says

    Climatenomics lays out how ‘supply chain disruptions’ has become a euphemism for the effects of climate change

  • Son of former L.A. Dodgers infielder Steve Sax killed in Marine training flight crash

    Capt. John J. Sax, 33, was a pilot and part of a crew of an MV-22 Osprey aircraft that crashed near Glamis, California.

  • Boris Johnson's weakness brings international complications

    When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no-confidence vote this week, at least one other world leader shared his relief. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was “great news” that “we have not lost a very important ally.” It was a welcome boost for a British leader who divides his country, and his party, but has won wide praise as an ally of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Latest: Chemical Plant Reported Ablaze in Embattled City

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv and said Ukraine is making progress on its bid to eventually join the European Union. Ukraine said Russian shell

  • Weather Forecast: June 11, 2022

    FOX 35 meteorologist Brittany Lockley has a look at the weather forecast for Orlando and Central Florida.

  • Jennifer Lopez just got a '70s hair makeover

    As part of her promotional tour for her new documentary Half Time, the actress/singer appeared on Good Morning America with a hairstyle straight out the decade.

  • Commander of the 92nd Brigade tells how they managed to hold Kharkiv

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 10 JUNE 2022, 16:23 At the beginning of the full-scale war, fighting in Kharkiv took place "literally on every street", and involved both the military and civilians. Source: Pavlo Fedosenko, Hero of Ukraine, commander of the the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Ivan Sirko Pavel Fedosenko, as reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook Details: The 92nd Brigade, along with other units, defended Kharkiv a

  • Shangri-La Latest: China Says US Strategy Fuels Tensions in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned that the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy was pushing the two sides toward confrontation, criticizing his American counterpart’s attempt to rally the region around Washington’s vision. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleGen Z, Mi

  • Soccer-Robertson says Scotland fans right to boo after Ireland defeat

    Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Alan Browne scored as Ireland beat toothless Scotland, helping Stephen Kenny's side win their first match in the competition. The defeat comes days after Scotland's hopes of reaching Qatar were brought to an end by a 3-1 World Cup playoff defeat to Ukraine.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • North Korea appoints new foreign minister

    STORY: Choe Son Hui, who has been the North's key official in negotiations over its nuclear programme with the United States, was appointed as the country's top diplomat at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), which took place from Wednesday to Friday.The appointment comes as the United States warns that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if it takes place.Kim made no direct comment about a possible nuclear test during the meeting, but presented goals to boost the country's military power and defence research according to state media, which did not provide details.

  • Russia invents "new G8" - with Brazil and Iran

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 11 JUNE 2022, 13:04 Russia has invented a "new G8" allegedly due to the "breakup of economic relationships" with the United States. Source: Vyacheslav Volodin, head of the State Duma, on Telegram Quote from Volodin: "The economies of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada continue to collapse under the pressure of sanctions against Russia.

  • Donald Trump trashes his daughter Ivanka for daring to be honest with Jan. 6 committee

    As if we needed any more proof of how low former President Donald Trump would sink to promote the Big Lie and satisfy his ego, this is it.

  • Here’s What the World’s Media Thinks of the Jan. 6 Hearings

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty“The world is watching what we do here,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol. “America has long been expected to be a shining city on a hill. A beacon of hope and freedom. A model for others—when we’re at our best,” he added. Judging from global press’ reaction to the Jan 6. Committee’s first public hearings, he is right. The planet is paying attention. And

  • Trump Botched His 'Coup' By Not Marching To Capitol Jan. 6, Says Expert On Autocrats

    “If you’re having a coup and summoned everybody, and aim to be anointed as the head of a new illegitimate government, you have to be there,” says historian.

  • Giuliani says Trump 'had nothing to do' with Jan 6. attack and that the Democratic party 'needs to be destroyed at the top'

    In an episode of his podcast about the Jan. 6 hearings, Giuliani said the trial is an indication of a "fascist-type government."

  • Rep. Andy Biggs really reeeeally doesn't like Jan. 6 hearings. Now we know why

    Rep. Andy Biggs is almost apoplectic over the Jan. 6 committee's hearings. Perhaps one of the bombshells dropped on Thursday explains why.

  • Pence-world’s final takedown of Trump’s Jan. 6 bid to remain in power revealed in his lawyer's memo

    Top adviser told the then-vice president that the courts would likely not support him if he gave in to Trump's pressure to delay certifying electoral votes.