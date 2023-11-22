Ministers to investigate ‘intimidation’ faced by women from trans-rights activists

Ministers will carry out an investigation into the “intimidation” women face from transgender rights activists.

Laura Farris, the victims minister, said she would meet gender-critical MP Joanna Cherry to discuss carrying out a “rapid review” into the impact of extreme trans activism on women’s rights.

She condemned the violence faced by women and told MPs that campaigners should be in “no doubt about how seriously this is viewed” by the Government.

The announcement came after the gender-critical group Sex Matters handed in a petition to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, demanding that he “take urgent action to halt an escalating campaign of violence and intimidation against women in the name of trans rights”.

Campaigners quoted a case from August, when a violent criminal was acquitted on charges of inciting violence against women, despite video evidence.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry told the Commons: 'Lesbians are being threatened with the loss of their livelihoods and with physical violence' - ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA

At the Trans+Pride rally in London on July 8, trans woman Sarah Jane Baker, who served 30 years in prison for crimes including kidnapping, torture and attempted murder, had told the crowd: “If you see a Terf, punch them in the f—--- face.”

A Terf (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) is an insult for gender-critical campaigners.

Speaking in the Commons on Tuesday, SNP MP Ms Cherry said: “Lesbians are being threatened with the loss of their livelihoods and with physical violence, shouted down and intimidated at public events, and sometimes even assaulted for insisting on their rights to freedom of belief and of expression, and for calling for sex-based protections to be upheld.

“Will the minister condemn that violence and intimidation? Will she urge the Prime Minister to do so as well and to commit to addressing it by commissioning a rapid review of the impact of extreme trans rights activism on women’s rights, including the rights of lesbians? Will she also open a call for evidence?”

Ms Farris said: “I certainly condemn the conduct that she has described.

“Even though holding a gender critical belief is protected in law, both under Section 10 of the Equality Act 2010 and, more widely, under Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights, I am aware of the polarisation and, sometimes, intimidation that surrounds this debate.”

She added: “I have seen the letter that Sex Matters wrote to the Prime Minister, and she should be in no doubt about how seriously this is viewed.

“She has asked for a rapid review, and I would like to meet her to discuss that further and any next steps.”

Laura Farris, the victims minister, said a 'rapid review' will look into the impact of extreme trans activism on women’s rights - GEOFF PUGH FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Last night, Sex Matters said any review must take into account the way police forces had failed to properly protect female campaigners.

Helen Joyce, the group’s director of advocacy, said: “We are delighted that the government has heard our plea to defend women who stand up for sex-based rights against the violence perpetrated by extreme trans activists.

“Aggression and violence towards women is now embedded in trans activism globally, and an official review is needed to reveal its shocking extent to a wider public.

“Like many other institutions, police forces have been captured by the anti-science, anti-women dogma of gender ideology. Women have been arrested and charged simply for standing up for their rights.

“Meanwhile, the policing of women’s rallies has been grossly inadequate. It is essential that police failings are examined as part of this review.”

In September, on leaving a Sex Matters event at the People’s History Museum on Sept 10, executive director Maya Forstater and Ms Joyce were surrounded and followed down the street by activists shouting “f--- Helen Joyce”.

A trans-identified man with a conviction for violence is being investigated for threats against Ms Joyce after tweeting that he wanted to rip her eyes out, cut her hands off and carve up her face.

