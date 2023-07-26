Ministers look to Dutch-style mortgages to solve first-time buyer crisis

Economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith met with MPs, lenders and the Bank of England to discuss the issue last week - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Ministers are considering the benefits of Dutch-style, long-term fixed mortgages for first-time buyers who are struggling to afford shorter-term fixes which are stressed at higher rates.

Long-term fixed-rate mortgages are popular in countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark and offer borrowers the chance to pay at one interest rate for the entire term of the loan. They are easier for first-time buyers to secure and insulate borrowers against future interest rate shocks.

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, last week met with other MPs, the Bank of England and lenders offering 40-year fixed mortgages.

They discussed a number of “light touch regulatory changes” which would be needed to encourage more lenders to offer the product, including relaxing the loan-to-income limit and reducing capital requirements for long-term fixed mortgages.

Mr Griffith told The Telegraph he is “definitely interested” in the product as part of the solution to help more first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

He said: “If a mortgage really is fixed [for the entire term] then the stress tests of affordability aren’t as relevant as there is no chance of payments rising.”

The City minister did caveat that discussions were only just beginning. The Telegraph also understands that high street lenders are warning the Government against it, arguing that take-up will be small because no-one will want to fix for the duration of their mortgage term while interest rates are peaking.

In the short term, a Treasury spokesman said the Government is focusing its efforts on halving inflation to ease the pain for borrowers already laden with expensive mortgages.

Experts have, however, singled out the UK as a geographic outlier due to its heavier-than-average reliance on short-term fixes.

Christian Hilber, a university professor at the London School of Economics, has said British mortgage borrowers “are much more exposed” to interest rate risk as compared with those in the Netherlands, Denmark and the US where longer-term fixes are far more popular.

Before interest rates started shooting up above 1pc at the end of 2021, encouraging long-term fixed mortgages was a Tory manifesto commitment.

At the Conservative’s October 2020 party conference, former prime minister Boris Johnson said he wanted the UK mortgage market to branch out from popular two and five-year fixed rates and offer more 20 and 30-year fixed deals.

At the time, he said: “We believe that this policy could create 2 million more owner-occupiers, the biggest expansion of home ownership since the 1980s.”

Today, less than 1pc of mortgage holders are on fixed rates longer than five years – and the majority of these are older borrowers and not first-time buyers.

This, industry experts have said, is because longer-term products currently available in the UK aren’t easily portable or penalty-free – making them less flexible for younger homeowners who may want to move before the term is up.

In June 2022, after rates had started rising, Mr Johnson brought up the “ultra-long” mortgages debate again at the Nato summit in Madrid.

He said they presented one of the “creative ways” the Government could help more first-time buyers afford a home.

Following last week’s roundtable, one of its attendees Anthony Browne – MP for South Cambridgeshire and a member of the Treasury Select Committee – wrote on the Conservative Home website: “The Government is sympathetic to the case for opening up the market in long-term fixed rate mortgages.

“With relatively minor changes, homebuyers can be given a more balanced choice between short-term and fixed term mortgages.

“Stretched homeowners, first time buyers and pension funds could all benefit. Governments in the past have considered it, but the severe impact of rising interest rates on homeowners means that politically there is no better time to make the change than now.”

Homebuyers looking to take out a mortgage in the current market have to be able to afford a lender’s standard variable rate – which is 7.67pc on average, according to data firm Moneyfacts – plus 1 percentage point.

Many first-time buyers simply cannot afford future interest repayments nearing 9pc, so are being denied mortgages.

Agents warned earlier this month that demand for homes is plunging as the mortgage crisis forces buyers out of the market.

Taking out a fixed rate for the entirety of the mortgage term – be that 25 or 30 years – means they won’t have to re-fix every two or five years, removing the need to afford a future interest rate.

In his blog post, Mr Browne said there was a handful of regulatory changes discussed in the meeting which could push more lenders to offer these products.

One was to relax the loan-to-income limit for mortgages with fixed rates longer than 10 years, and to abolish it totally for mortgages that have fixed rates for the duration of the mortgage.

He said: “The current limit of lending a maximum of 4.5 times the borrower’s income is aimed at ensuring that borrowers won’t default if rates rise.

“Likewise, the Financial Conduct Authority could require less stringent affordability tests on borrowers if they are taking out long-term fixed mortgages, because they are less exposed to rate rises.”

Another suggestion was to reduce capital requirements for long-term fixed mortgages so it is cheaper for pensions and insurers are more likely to fund them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.