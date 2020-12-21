January school closures considered as fears grow over new Covid strain's spread among children

Schools

Minister are considering keeping schools closed for all of January amid fears that the new Covid-19 strain is spreading faster among children, The Telegraph understands.

Government scientists said they were concerned that children may be fuelling a new surge of the virus across the country as cases rose by 55 per cent in single week.

Teaching unions have written to Boris Johnson demanding that he delays the reopening of schools next term amid growing evidence that the mutant variant infects children "more effectively".

It came as scientists from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag ), which advises the Government, raised concerns that the new variant of the virus may spread far more effectively in children than the original strain.

They said that might explain why rate of the virus continued to increase in some areas during the second lockdown, when schools were open but more adults stayed at home.

Concerns that the new variant spread faster in children were raised by Professor Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College London epidemiologist who sits on Nervtag and was instrumental in pressing the Government into the first lockdown in March.

Prof Ferguson said data so far suggested that the new variant "has a higher propensity to infect children" with "statistically significantly higher" rates found among under-15s compared with those of the standard virus.

Fellow Nervtag member Prof Wendy Barclay said some of the changes seen in mutations had caused "alarm bells" because they appear to make it easier for viruses to spread.

These could explain why the virus is spreading more easily among children, she said, with the standard virus having relied on receptors which were more easily found in adults.

Prof Barclay added that the ease of transmission in children might explain surging rates of the virus across the country, and the way in which infection rates had continued to rise in Kent and London during the November lockdown.

Prof Ferguson said the hypothesis "might explain a significant proportion, maybe even the majority of the transmission increase" which has since been seen.

It comes as latest figures for London – now the epicentre of the new pandemic wave – is highest among secondary school pupils, with 715.1 cases per 100,000 among children aged 15 to 19 and 613.5 cases in 10 to 14-year-olds. The data is particularly worrying because scientists had previously thought Covid spread less easily in school-age children.

Two Government sources said an extra delay to the return of secondary school children – already put back a week by Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary – may now be necessary, with one source suggesting some schools could end up staying shut until February.

One Government source said: "They are looking at staggering schools for longer, possibly for all of January. The focus mainly has been on secondary schools, but they are not there yet. The discussions are ongoing.

"Clearly the view across Government is that we are trying to keep schools open as long as possible because of the potential harm children suffer when they are closed, but it really depends on finding more from the data."

The source suggested that schools in Tier 4 regions, including London and the South-East, would be most likely to see a later return if one goes ahead.

A Whitehall source said: "There is urgent work going on, trying to establish how much more transmissible it may be in children. The hope is still that we can maintain some kind of staggered start for schools, but obviously this is something we are looking at very closely.

"Secondary schools are clearly the most likely to see a delay, but nothing has been decided."

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out extended school closures. The Prime Minister said he wanted children to return in a staggered way from the start of January "if we possibly can" but that "the commonsensical thing to do is to follow the path of the epidemic and, as we showed last Saturday, to keep things under constant review".

Schools had been due to return on January 4 but Mr Williamson has ordered a week of testing and a return on January 11 for most students, with only GCSE and A-Level students returning on time along with vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

The plan has put the Government on a collision course with teaching unions. The National Education Union (NEU), Britain's largest teaching union, has written to Mr Johnson demanding that all classes be moved online for a fortnight in the wake of the new Covid-19 variant and in the hope of seeing cases fall.

In a further blow to plans by Mr Williamson to introduce mass testing of pupils on their return, a senior academic claimed that the rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, may only pick up a tiny proportion of positive cases.

The mass testing, using lateral flow tests, of students both in school and universities has been questioned by academics. Professor Jon Deeks, the chair of biostatistics at Birmingham University, said the tests may be picking up just three per cent of positive cases.

Lateral flow tests on 7,189 Birmingham University students detected two positive cases, but when the university cross-checked a sample of 710 tests using the more accurate PCR test it found a further six positive cases. If that was repeated across the full sample, then Birmingham missed a further 60 positive tests.

Prof Deeks told The Telegraph: "It is a very big concern that the Government is going ahead with these mass testing policies. On this evidence I don't think we can use lateral flow tests for mass testing. It is very dangerous to rely on these tests."

Meanwhile, Prof Ferguson has emerged once again as the most influential adviser to the Government during the current Covid wave. He was among 15 members of Nervtag who met for two hours last Friday and concluded that the new Covid variant "demonstrates a substantial increase in transmissibility compared to other variants".

A day later, Mr Johnson performed a spectacular U-turn, effectively cancelling Christmas for millions of people across London and the South-East because of the rise in infections caused by the mutation.