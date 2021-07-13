Ministers secretly take part in ‘get out of jail free’ Covid trial to avoid self-isolation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Hope
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Gove is understood to have taken part in the same contact tracing trial after being in Portugal for May&#39;s Champions League final - Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Michael Gove is understood to have taken part in the same contact tracing trial after being in Portugal for May's Champions League final - Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock

Ministers and civil servants at three government departments are able to avoid self-isolation after being quietly invited to join a special pilot scheme that allows them to take daily tests and return to work, The Telegraph can disclose.

The scheme, nicknamed a Monopoly-style “get of jail free card” by MPs, is understood to have been used by Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, to avoid self-isolating when he returned from watching the Champions League final in Porto in May.

Government sources confirmed that three Whitehall departments, including all staff and ministers who work in the Cabinet Office and 10 Downing Street, had secretly signed up to the “daily contact testing workplace pilot”.

The Telegraph understands that several officials in 10 Downing Street have been able to use the scheme to return to work immediately after being notified by the NHS Covid-19 app.

The pilot also includes Border Force staff, which is part of the Home Office, and Department for Transport officials at Heathrow Airport, as well as staff who work for Network Rail.

As many as 20 other large companies, including major manufacturers and utilities, were asked to sign up, although the Department of Health is declining to name any of them, saying that the pilot only covers “selected organisations”.

An ‘us and them’ approach

On Tuesday, William Wragg, Conservative chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee, questioned why only some departments and companies were being given an effective free pass from self-isolation.

He told The Telegraph: “This seems to be an ‘us and them’ approach. It should not be like a Monopoly board when some people have a ‘get out of jail free card’.

“I would hope that the Government could lead by example and subject itself to the same inconveniences as other people. That is the only way that they can understand how everybody else is feeling.”

However, one government source said that the departments selected to join the pilot were chosen in part as they employed staff who were vital to the smooth running of government during the pandemic.

The scheme was recently quietly expanded to cover 60,000 workers, from the 40,000 initially envisaged when it was launched by Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, in May.

Under the scheme, anyone who works at the departments or the companies can avoid self-isolating if they take a daily Covid-19 test.

A government spokesman said: “A daily contact testing workplace pilot, jointly organised by DHSC [Department of Health and Social Care] and PHE [Public Health England], has been taking place to find out exactly how daily contact testing could work in different settings.

“It covers selected organisations and is running in conjunction with a general daily contact testing study open to anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case.

“These will play an important part in our evaluation of daily contact testing and how the approach to testing might evolve.”

Sources said that Mr Gove was unaware of the trial that the Cabinet Office had signed up to until he was contacted by the NHS App about his close contact with a Covid-19 sufferer.

Earlier this week, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said the scheme had not yet been approved by ministers for the public at large.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch PM apologises for easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. Rutte last Friday reimposed curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs in an effort to stop a spate of infections among young adults, just two weeks after most lockdown measures were lifted as cases were falling. "What we thought would be possible, turned out not to be possible in practice," Rutte told reporters on Monday.

  • Monty Williams says he won’t complain about fouls, immediately mentions free-throw discrepancy

    Williams was later asked again about Deandre Ayton, who played just 24 minutes while collecting five fouls.

  • A Fort Worth Republican announces bid for Tarrant County Commissioners Court

    Current Precinct 4 Commissioner J.D. Johnson announced in June that he would not seek reelection after serving more than 30 years on the court, making him the longest-serving commissioner in the county’s history.

  • NBA Finals: Suns done in by Devin Booker’s shooting woes, Deandre Ayton’s foul trouble in Game 3 loss to Bucks

    Devin Booker had his worst shooting night of the playoffs, and Deandre Ayton was limited to just 24 minutes in the Suns' Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

  • Canada PM: 'Heart breaks' with more Indigenous graves found

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his “heart breaks” after the discovery of more unmarked graves on the grounds of an Indigenous residential school in the southern Gulf Islands off the British Columbia coast. The Penelakut Tribe says more than 160 undocumented and unmarked graves have been found on the site of the former Kuper Island Indian Industrial School.

  • These Dreamy Airbnbs Are Driving Distance From the Bay Area

    Get it now! Salt water taffy, the aquarium, sea otter sightings—quaint Monterey Bay can feel like it's worlds away from San Francisco, even though it's a mere 70 miles. This roomy barnyard-inspired Monterey Bay house, which sleeps an impressive 14(!) guests, is ideal for a long-awaited friend reunion. Get it now! If you're a bit late on planning your wine country getaway, don't sleep on Guerneville.

  • Can Columbia police restore community trust? Police must do better to root out extremists

    As the department determines its course of action, it must consider the damage done and what it means to restore that trust, The State Editorial Board writes.

  • Bryson DeChambeau ‘trying to become better’ at dealing with controversy ahead of 2021 British Open

    DeChambeau has a lot to chew on heading into the Open at Royal St. George's this week.

  • Jerry O'Connell reportedly in negotiations to co-host 'The Talk,' 3 months after Sharon Osbourne's departure

    O'Connell would be the show's first male co-host.

  • Deaths climb to 72 in South Africa riots after Zuma jailed

    The death toll climbed to 72 from rioting in South Africa on Tuesday, with many people trampled to death during looting at stores, as police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to try to halt the unrest set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. More than 1,200 people have been arrested in the lawlessness that has raged in poor areas of two provinces, where a community radio station was ransacked and forced off the air Tuesday and some COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed, disrupting urgently needed inoculations. Many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as thousands of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters said in a statement Tuesday night.

  • U.S warns Cubans away from sea crossings amid protests, but most cross on land

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday told any migrants fleeing unrest in Cuba: "Let me be clear: If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States." But Cuban migrants are largely flocking to the U.S.-Mexico land border, not the U.S. coast. Since Biden took office in late January, the number of Cubans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has risen sharply.

  • Danny Ings is Tottenham's top transfer target - to play alongside Harry Kane

    Tottenham Hotspur have made Southampton striker Danny Ings their priority signing this summer with a firm belief that he can play in attack alongside Harry Kane, whom they remain determined to keep at the club. Recruitment meetings that have followed the appointment of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as well as new managing director Fabio Paratici, have recommended Spurs pursue a pre-existing interest in Ings. He is a player whom chairman Daniel Levy has tried to sign in the past, most notably

  • How Beijing Is Redefining What It Means to Be Chinese, from Xinjiang to Inner Mongolia

    As the Chinese Communist Party turns 100, China is in the final stage of a little-understood crusade to transform people in peripheral regions perceived as “backward” and “deviant” into “loyal” and “patriotic”

  • US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday. The comment by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz at a court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas, comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from pro-immigration allies to lift the last major Trump-era restrictions on asylum at the border. Stoltz told a federal judge that the CDC will release “a new order on the subject of the children” by the end of the week.

  • Indian boarding schools aren't unique to Canada. Why one Lakota survivor calls American burial sites the 'tip of the iceberg'

    Burial sites have been uncovered at former Indian boarding schools across Canada. But a Lakota activist warns of discoveries to come in the US.

  • Florida asks for $1.1 billion in Medicaid funding but it’s not a step toward expansion

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is asking the federal government for an additional $1.1 billion in federal Medicaid dollars over the next two years to bolster access to home- and community-based programs and steer hundreds of millions of dollars to poor, elderly and disabled Floridians to purchase technology and make home improvements that enable them to age in place.

  • Feds: New Hampshire Firm Shipped WMD Tech to Russian Spies

    GettyThe FBI and federal prosecutors are investigating a New Hampshire company for allegedly supplying lab equipment to Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.Warrants unsealed in federal court allege that officials at Intertech Corporation, a firm founded by Matthew Grodowski in 1990, “intentionally falsified shipping documents, avoided and circumvented export compliance regulations, and obfuscated end-users” as they sent scientif

  • White farmers blocked a much-needed federal relief program for Black farmers. The saga proved Black farmers won't overcome racism unless they take their economic future into their own hands.

    Banks have used discriminatory policies against Black farmers forever. Those farmers should take matters into their own hands.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b