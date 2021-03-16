Ministers weigh in on prison discussion

Vicki Hyatt, The Mountaineer, Waynesville, N.C.
·4 min read

Mar. 15—The Rev. Joselyn Schaefer, rector at Grace Church in the Mountains in Waynesville, equates building 145 new beds at the Haywood County Jail to the most famous line in the movie "Field of Dreams "— build it and they will come.

What makes the analogy particularly painful are the statistics showing that more than 85% of the inmates have substance abuse disorder.

"Part of my job is helping Christians think in a Christian framework and how to show up in the public square and actually reveal our way of thinking in the public square," Schaefer said.

Last week, Schaefer penned a lament signed by seven other clergy members in the county. The column said the jail expansion was more than a political or public safety issue. It was a spiritual issue, they maintained. The column quoted a section of the gospel of Matthew, asserting that God is mysteriously but truly present among the "least, last, lost, and lonely," naming specifically those in prison.

The group is in the beginning stages of research regarding whether the expansion is truly needed, Schaefer said, and there are mixed opinions so far. It's an issue those who are part of the Canton Missional Network will likely be discussing in their weekly prayer gatherings.

"People underestimate the power of lament," Schaefer said. "The prayer food talked about having two false choices. Jail or no jail may be a false choice."

She praised Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher, who she said has generously met with clergy several times and has shown unflinching integrity, along with a desire to approach his role with "as much as of a rehabilitative focus as he can."

The conversations have helped group members understand the constraints the sheriff is facing, she said, as well as the drivers behind the rising prison population and how funds can be directed to address the issue.

The Rev. Court Greene, who pastors Canton First Baptist Church, agreed those in the group have mixed opinions on the jail expansion, but all are in agreement that there is no reason to ignore the bigger problem of mental health.

"As we've looked into the issue, so much of the overcrowding in jails is because of mental health," he said. "A jail is not a hospital. We should be addressing needs instead of punishment, but that's not to say punishment should go by the wayside altogether."

The concern with a larger jail is that people will think the problem is gone when it won't be, he said. Then there's the possibility other counties who don't expand will just send their inmates to Haywood, and the jail will be full again.

Ideally, the jail could have a mental health professional on staff and Western North Carolina could have an inpatient facility in the region so those with mental health issues could be treated as opposed to being in the jail.

"We're trying to learn and understand the issue from all the different angles," Greene said, noting he learned in a recent conflict class that in looking for resolution, the conflict is never truly understood.

The understanding process is what will drive the next steps, he said.

The Rev. Peter Constantian, who leads Long's United Methodist Church and Cruso United Methodist Church attended a February county commissioner meeting where he discussed the jail expansion.

He emphasized he was speaking on his own, not the churches he pastors, as he sounded the caution bell on such a large jail expansion.

As the son of licensed clinic social worker who worked in prisons, Constantian said God is calling this county to be a place where all the people have access to the care they need, where good, stable jobs are plentiful and where community groups like his churches are active.

"When those are in place, there will be no place for poverty, unemployment, despair hopelessness and addiction that will drive people to the petty larceny we've seen," he said, noting churches are prepared to work toward this vision.

Decisions on how to spend tax dollars really matter, he said, noting the true cost of the jail is closer to 10 times the $16.5 million construction cost.

The larger issue, however, is the moral cost considering that 88% of those in the jail are suffering from mental illness or substance abuse disorder, he said, quoting statistics provided by Haywood County Sheriff Christopher.

"Regardless of where you stand on the proposal," he said to the commissioners, "I hope you can agree incarceration is not a goal for mental illness. Not even the sheriff wants that."

The group's newspaper column ended with this.

"As both citizens and clergy, we hope that the decision makers in Haywood County, those whom the people elect, can allot resources to address some of the underlying causes of incarceration, especially increasing funds for mental health and substance abuse."

