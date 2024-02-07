Ministry of Defense says creation of Unmanned Systems Forces will change the war

The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine shows that the army understands the importance of using drones at the front, said Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk in Telegram on Feb. 7.

"The use of unmanned systems as a means of reconnaissance and defeating the enemy, on the ground, in the air, and at sea is a real revolution in the conduct of hostilities,” he wrote.

“Drones have proven their undeniable effectiveness and importance in modern warfare."

Read also: Ukraine’s strategy to produce over 1 million drones in 2024

Pavliuk added that the military has already inflicted critical losses on the enemy fleet using drones. They destroy enemy manpower and equipment in significant volumes every day.

"We understand the importance of these technologies,” the Deputy Minister said.

“And we are ready to properly utilize all the advantages of unmanned vehicles."

Read also: Ukraine’s drone production vs Russian capabilities – UAV developer interview

According to him, the new organizational capabilities will not only be used to create special job classifications to work with drones. It will be targeted on creating new units, as well as a system for accumulating, evaluating, sharing experience and training in the use of drones.

Pavliuk noted that now Ukraine is getting closer to full-scale drone production and deployment. He said that Ukraine not only has the technology, but also significant opportunities for fulfilling its objective on the battlefield thanks to the use of unmanned technologies.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree instructing the Armed Forces to create a separate branch of the Armed Forces for drones — the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram that the decision "will be a powerful impetus for the technological and innovative development of the Armed Forces."

On Feb. 1, amid rumors of his dismissal, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi published an article in CNN outlining changes in the approach to warfare and the main tasks for the military in 2024.

In particular, Zaluzhnyi noted that the development of unmanned weapons systems is the main driving force of war, and drones, along with other types of modern weapons, are the best way to avoid a positional war.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine