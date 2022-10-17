Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls Iran an accomplice to Russian aggression

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

EUROPEAN PRAVDAMONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 20:42

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia to wage a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: statement of the Foreign Ministry, published on Monday, reported by European Pravda

They recalled that over the past week, Russia carried out more than 100 strikes using Iranian kamikaze drones on residential buildings, power plants, sewage treatment plants, bridges and playgrounds in a number of Ukrainian cities.

As a result, dozens of people, including children, were killed and injured; a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure was damaged, and the buildings of two diplomatic institutions in Kyiv were also damaged.

Quote: "Providing weapons to wage a war of conquest in Ukraine and kill Ukrainian citizens makes Iran an accomplice to the crime of aggression, war crimes and terrorist acts of Russia against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry called on Tehran to immediately stop supplying any weapons to Russia, otherwise, the country and its leadership would bear the strictest responsibility, "in particular in international trials of Russia's crimes against Ukraine."

On 16 October, The Washington Post newspaper reported that Iran is strengthening its commitment to supply arms to Russia for the war against Ukraine and is ready to send not only drones but also surface-to-surface missiles.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, addressed the foreign ministers of the European Union member states, calling for sanctions on Iran in response to its helping Russia carry out terror against Ukrainians. The European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union is collecting evidence of the use of Iranian drones, and that Russia would be ready to respond after this process is completed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

