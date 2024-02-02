Ministry groups allowed teen to be sexually abused by sex offender, Texas lawsuit says

A Texas dad is suing three ministry groups and a fraternity at Texas A&M University, saying they allowed his teenage son to be around a convicted sex offender.

The lawsuit says Daniel Savala, a convicted sex offender, and members of Chi Alpha Campus Ministries in College Station sexually abused the then-13-year-old boy multiple times.

Instances of sexual abuse toward the teen occurred between October 2021 and November 2022, the lawsuit says.

The teen was sexually abused at three Chi Alpha gatherings, one where he traveled to Colorado without his parents’ knowledge, according to court documents. Another time, he was taken by a Chi Alpha member to Savala’s home where he was sexually abused, the lawsuit says.

The third time, members inappropriately touched the teen, according to the suit.

McClatchy News reached out to Texas A&M on Feb. 2 and did not immediately receive a response.

The General Council of the Assemblies of God, North Texas District Council Assemblies of God and Mountain Valley Fellowship were also named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says the minister at Mountain Valley Fellowship did not supervise the Chi Alpha members accused of sexually abusing the teen.

Savala was convicted of sexual abuse in Alaska and served 90 days in prison in 2012, the lawsuit says.

When Savala was indicted in 2012 on sexual abuse charges, the lawsuit says the minister encouraged Chi Alpha members to write letters on Savala’s behalf.

Savala moved to College Station in 2017 where he reestablished the Chi Alpha Chapter at Texas A&M and started Mountain Valley Fellowship church. The church is within the North Texas District of the Assemblies of God and did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Feb. 2.

According to a statement by the General Council of the Assemblies of God, Savala “did not hold credentials with the Assemblies of God and was never on staff with any Chi Alpha campus ministry.”

Savala was indicted in September in another Texas county and charged with trafficking and causing children to engage with prohibited conduct such as indecency with a child by contact and by exposure, according to the lawsuit. He is incarcerated in Waco, according to court documents.

The dad is asking for $1 million in damages.

College Station is about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

