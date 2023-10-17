Ministry helps reunite three more children with families in government-controlled parts of Ukraine

Ukraine has returned three more children who were in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast to government-controlled territory, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Oct. 17.

When Russian invasion forces entered Kherson, the parents of 10-year-old Oleksandr, eight-year-old Daryna and six-year-old Yakiv sent the children to their grandmother's village, hoping that it would be safer there.

However, while the regional center was liberated after nine months, the grandmother and her grandchildren remained in territory still occupied by the Russians.

The ministry noted that while retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops blew up the Antonivskyi Bridge, so it became impossible to pick up the children. Thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and with the assistance of the Ministry of Reintegration, the children were eventually returned to their parents.

Last week, another family was also reunited, the Ministry of Reintegration said. After 19 months of separation, 9-year-old Nadiya and her 14-year-old brother Mykhailo returned to their parents from the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the children went to visit their grandparents in a village. After its occupation, the road to the government-controlled territory of Ukraine was cut off.

The possibility of returning the children appeared in early September, when their father appealed to the Ministry of Reintegration, and the department involved the Ukrainian Child Rights Network in the process.

On Sept. 9, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that nine more Ukrainian children had been returned to the territory of Ukraine from parts of Ukraine currently under military occupation by Russia.

On Oct. 5, Save Ukraine founder Mykola Kuleba said that 19 Ukrainian children had been returned from Russian-occupied territories.

