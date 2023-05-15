Ministry of Justice considers allowing US-style TV coverage of court trials

The Ministry of Justice admitted there were “concerns that relaxation of the current broadcasting rules in the criminal courts could undermine the necessary privacy and protection required in many cases” - Chris Ryan/OJO Images RF

Television cameras could be allowed into courts for US-style televised coverage of trials under historic “open justice” plans by ministers.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has launched a “call for evidence” to consider whether the use of cameras should be expanded in order to dispel the myths created by courtroom dramas.

It said few people have direct experience of court proceedings because most take place when they are at work, meaning public understanding of the justice system was “limited”.

At present, the proceedings of the supreme court, court of appeal (civil division) and the competition appeal tribunal can be broadcast.

In a limited capacity, the judicial sentencing remarks from the crown court can also be broadcast, but not the trial.

In its call for evidence document, the MoJ cited the US model, where most states allow trials to be broadcast, although this is sometimes restricted to civil proceedings, and in all cases subject to the discretion of the presiding judge.

It also highlighted New Zealand’s approach, where the broadcast of most parts of court proceedings has been allowed since 1998, with film companies invited to apply in advance for which aspect they would like to televise from a trial, sentence and appeal.

Raising understanding of sentencing

The MoJ said: “The broadcast media can play a part in opening up the courts to the public, demystifying the criminal justice process and increasing understanding of sentencing.”

The Ministry of Justice cited the US model, where most states allow trials to be broadcast, such as the defamation trial between Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp (pictured)

Supporters of expanding TV coverage argued that the public appetite for televised courts had surged since the introduction of cameras in the supreme court in 2009 and for sentencing by judges in the crown court in 2022, where approved media - BBC, PA, ITN and Sky - can request access in “high-profile” cases.

However, the MoJ admitted there were “concerns that relaxation of the current broadcasting rules in the criminal courts could undermine the necessary privacy and protection required in many cases”.

Opening the process to sensationalism?

“Televising our courts may also open the judicial process to sensationalism and trivialise serious processes to a level of media entertainment,” it added.

Its call for evidence asked: “What do you think are the benefits to the public of broadcasting court proceedings? Please detail the types of court proceedings you think should be broadcast and why this would be beneficial for the public? Are there any types of proceedings which should not be broadcast?”

Mike Freer said: “The broadcasting of judges’ sentencing remarks is helping the public better understand these complex decisions and see justice done”

As well as asking if all open court hearings should allow film and audio recording, the review proposed an expansion of live streaming and remote observation of courts.

Mike Freer, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Ministry of Justice, said: “Journalists play a vital role as the eyes and ears of the public on the justice system, and we’ve already made great strides in making it easier for them to report from court and access information about trials.

“The broadcasting of judges’ sentencing remarks is also helping the public better understand these complex decisions and see justice done.”

The call for evidence closes on September 7.

