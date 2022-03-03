Ministry operator accused of abusing kids with disabilities he took in, GA officials say

A Middle Georgia man accused of abusing kids he took in and cared for at a home for children with disabilities has been arrested and charged, according to state authorities.

David Fahey, 62, faces four counts of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment following a two-month investigation into claims that he abused kids and adults housed at his Wrightsville nonprofit, King’s Cleft, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a March 2 news release.

The ministry served as a home for children with disabilities, authorities said, many of whom lived there through adulthood.

The GBI launched an investigation into the abuse claims in January at the request of Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland, according to the release. Fahey’s wife, Kathy Fahey, was also part of that investigation but died during it.

In their probe, authorities located five kids who were removed from King’s Cleft and are now in the care of the state’s Division of Family and Children Services, the agency said. Adult Protective Services is in the process of removing five adults also found inside the home.

Fahey was arrested at King’s Cleft and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the the GBI Regional Investigative Office at 478-374-6988 or the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-3941.

Wrightsville is about 60 miles east of Macon.

