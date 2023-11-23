Ministry picks up homeless for Thanksgiving meal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A small non-profit believes they can do great things for their community.

That faith was in action early Thursday morning as Shepherd’s Fold Ministries sent buses downtown to pick up homeless residents.

The ministry brought them to their church on East Reno for a Thanksgiving meal in a large, heated tent. Afterward, they were able to choose clothing and hygiene items.

“We’re doing this today—annual on Thanksgiving—but we also do this Sundays,” said Roxanne McDaniels with Shepherd’s Fold Ministries. “We will go downtown to the homeless shelters and we’ll pick up with our buses and bring them here for food for ministry.”

McDaniel’s says she knows the needs of the homeless is greater than they can provide, but believe their Sunday and Thanksgiving meals are a blessing to many.

Shepherd’s Fold Ministries is seeking volunteers year-round at their church at 3200 East Reno.

