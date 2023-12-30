Ministry: Power supply fully restored in Kyiv Oblast following massive Russian attack

Electricity supply has been fully restored in Kyiv Oblast after the Dec. 29 Russian mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine, the Energy Ministry reported on Dec. 30.

Works on restoring power and gas supplies in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts are underway, according to the report.

Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and loitering munitions. Numerous civilian and infrastructure sites were targeted.

The attack killed at least 39 Ukrainians and injured over 160. The rescue operations are still ongoing, with the death toll likely to rise.

There are no power outages or shortages in the power system across Ukraine, the ministry said.

Russian Dec. 29 attacks have damaged energy sites in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson oblasts, according to a separate report by the Energy Ministry.

The power system is stable, with reserves from two thermal power plant units and hydroelectric capacity. Two thermal power plant blocks were swiftly shut down for emergency repairs, and one is already back in operation, the ministry reported.

