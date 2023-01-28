Minivan crashes in Edgewood during police chase, 2 people arrested after fleeing on foot

Two people were arrested after a police chase in Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the chase started on I-376 Eastbound near the Swissvale on-ramp at around 4:00 p.m.

Troopers pursued a Chrysler minivan on I-376 east toward Monroeville before it switched onto I-376 westbound.

The chase ended on the Swissvale off-ramp after the van crashed but troopers say two males quickly exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Troopers caught up with the driver and took him into custody near the crash scene but the passenger briefly escaped after getting picked up by a Nissan Altima.

The chase began again as troopers followed the Nissan Altima towards the West End and stopped it on West Carson Street. The second man was then taken into custody.

Police have not released the age of the males at this time.

Pittsburgh police said they assisted at the scene of the crash.

