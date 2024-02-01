Minivan driver charged with manslaughter for DWI crash into Brooklyn pedestrian

A minivan driver has been charged with DWI and manslaughter for crashing into a 68-year-old pedestrian crossing a Brooklyn street, police said Thursday.

Gary Turner, 47, was heading west on Glenwood Road when he slammed into Luis Garcia in the crosswalk at E. 105th St. in Canarsie about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Turner remained at the scene and was charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and DWI, cops said. He was driving a white 2017 Dodge Caravan and was about a mile from home when he crashed, according to police.

The victim was dragged about 50 feet before Turner came to a stop, witnesses said.

A nearby store manager described the panic that ensued.

“Everyone was going crazy. People were screaming, ‘He’s dead,’” said Mike Kasm, 44. “I ran back in and called 911 immediately.”

Garcia was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital but could not be saved. He lived in South Slope, according to cops.