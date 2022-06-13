Minivan fatally strikes man trying to cross 34th Street in St. Pete, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A minivan fatally struck a pedestrian trying to cross 34th Street South on Sunday, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. as the man was trying cross 34th Street from east to west near 46th Avenue South and was hit by a Chrysler Pacifica that was being driven south, according to St. Petersburg police.

The pedestrian died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Police have not released his name because investigators were working to notify his family.

The minivan driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Police have not released the driver’s name.

Police closed the northbound lanes of 34th Street for several hours during the investigation. The lanes reopened Monday morning.