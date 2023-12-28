Minke whale washes up on Kent shore

A minke whale has washed ashore on a Kent beach, the Port of London Authority has confirmed.

The authority's marine services team would remove the carcass from Cliffe seafront when it was safe to do so depending on tides and weather, a spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, for their own health and safety, we would advise people to avoid touching the whale or getting too close," they added.

The animal was reported to the ULK Catacean Strandings Investigation Programme and identified as an adult female minke whale.

