Minke whale washes up on North Berwick beach

A minke whale has washed up on a beach in East Lothian.

The 20ft whale was first spotted in the sea near North Berwick on Wednesday. It was hoped that it would be carried back out to sea, but tidal patterns caused it to come ashore.

The whale hit rocks before it washed up on the beach overnight.

East Lothian Council has advised local people to keep a distance from the beach as arrangements are made to remove the carcass.

A council spokeswoman told BBC Scotland that the whale was thought to be a humpback when first spotted.

However, when it neared the shore it turned out to be a puffed-up minke.

She said: "Countryside Rangers based at North Berwick thought it would be washed out to sea.

"However, it came into the harbour late afternoon and was caught on rocks. As the tide came in, overnight it came onto the beach."

"People are advised to keep a distance and especially keep dogs away from the beach."

The nearby Scottish Seabird Centre posted a picture of the dead whale.

It said: "Very sad sight this afternoon, a dead minke whale just off North Berwick harbour. It's been reported to the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS), East Lothian Council and harbour authorities."

The SMASS collates and analyses all reports of stranded whales and dolphins and can carry out post-mortem examinations to understand more about the health and ecology of marine animals.

Common minke are the smallest of the baleen whales reaching up to 27ft in length. They can be found around Scotland's coastal and inshore waters.

East Lothian sees about three or four whales washed up every year.