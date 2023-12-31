Minks released from Sunbury farm creates headlines

Dec. 31—SUNBURY — Thousands of minks were freed from cages by an alleged liberation group in September in what some called an act of environmental terrorism.

On Sept. 17, state police were notified by the Richard H. Stahl Sons Inc., fur farm, just outside of Sunbury, that cages were open and the mink were released. In the days that followed people came from all over to help trap the minks. Some of the animals were struck by vehicles along Route 890, where the farm is located.

Members of the Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania continue to ask investigators for answers on the probe. No one has been charged so far. According to Blaine Troy, president of the Unified Sportsmen of PA, the group is not getting those answers on the investigation after the incident drew national attention.

Fur Commission USA reported several thousand minks were set free when someone cut a fence.

Owner Mark Stahl previously said the number was more likely to be several hundred, and the farm is still recovering and working with investigators. Stahl said the initial report of 6,000 to 8,000 minks being released was accurate, but that was the number of the animals that were released from cages at the farm, not that had escaped into the wild population.

The reward for any information leading to the arrest of people responsible is up to $22,000, according to Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania Director Pete Kingsley.

Kingsley and Charlie Hobbs, executive director of Fur Commission USA, have been releasing new reward amounts over the past few weeks. Kingsley called the release a "terrorist attack" and said that more than 1,300 farm animals are considered dead.

Three days after the release of the minks, Joseph Buddenberg, a press officer with the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, said he believed the farm was targeted. According to the website, animalliberationpressoffice.org, an anonymous letter was posted to the site claiming responsibility for the alleged attack.

Buddenberg said he did not know who posted the message, but said he believed the alleged attack was planned.

A video, which is on the site and YouTube, also shows a 25-second clip of a person allegedly walking through the mink farm.

Buddenberg emailed The Daily Item saying, "The Animal Liberation Front will not be stopped by Fur Commission USA's reward," he said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the incident is still under investigation and declined comment on the case. Incoming District Attorney Mike O'Donnell also declined comment on the case because he is not the current district attorney.