    Minn. judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

    A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

    Video Transcript

    GEORGE FLOYD: Mama. Mama.

    - Yeah.

    GEORGE FLOYD: Mama.

    DEREK CHAUVIN: One of the front [INAUDIBLE] on my right side back.

    GEORGE FLOYD: Mama. Mama.

    [CRIES]

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    DEREK CHAUVIN: You're talking fine.

    - Take a deep breath.

    GEORGE FLOYD: I can't breathe. I can't breathe. I can't breathe.

    [CRIES]

    - You know he's going to be saying [INAUDIBLE] Come on, bro.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

    GEORGE FLOYD: [CRIES] Oh.

    DEREK CHAUVIN: Hey. You come back. Stay in the car.

    GEORGE FLOYD: [GROANS] [INAUDIBLE]

    - What'd you say, sir?

    GEORGE FLOYD: Help me.

    [MUSIC PLAYING]

