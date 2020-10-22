Minn. judge dismisses 1 charge against former cop in Floyd's death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.
Video Transcript
GEORGE FLOYD: Mama. Mama.
- Yeah.
GEORGE FLOYD: Mama.
DEREK CHAUVIN: One of the front [INAUDIBLE] on my right side back.
GEORGE FLOYD: Mama. Mama.
[CRIES]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
DEREK CHAUVIN: You're talking fine.
- Take a deep breath.
GEORGE FLOYD: I can't breathe. I can't breathe. I can't breathe.
[CRIES]
- You know he's going to be saying [INAUDIBLE] Come on, bro.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
GEORGE FLOYD: [CRIES] Oh.
DEREK CHAUVIN: Hey. You come back. Stay in the car.
GEORGE FLOYD: [GROANS] [INAUDIBLE]
- What'd you say, sir?
GEORGE FLOYD: Help me.
[MUSIC PLAYING]