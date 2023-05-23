Minn. Legislature passes infrastructure package near end of consequential 2023 session

Minnesota lawmakers passed the largest infrastructure package in state history Monday, capping a legislative session where Democrats pushed through some of the most monumental spending and policy changes in a generation.

They sent a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, with $1.5 billion of borrowing and nearly $1.1 billion in cash, to DFL Gov. Tim Walz for his signature. Lawmakers also approved a sweeping human services funding bill Monday and were expected to sign off on $300 million for distressed nursing homes in the final hours of the session.

"The investment that we're making here — whether that's in local communities here in the metro area or in greater Minnesota — we are making a significant impact into everybody's lives," said infrastructure bill sponsor Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis. "Whether that's the road that we drive on, the drinking water that we have, or the community centers and the cultural centers that we have around the state."

While the infrastructure bills passed the two chambers with bipartisan support, Republicans continued to raise concerns with the scale of spending in Minnesota's next $72 billion two-year budget. A projected $17.5 billion surplus enabled Democrats to expand state programs and aid in many areas, though much of the money is one-time cash.

"As we congratulate and pat each other on the back for what is an unprecedented, explosive amount of government spending in our state, and now record borrowing, what does this mean for the future of Minnesota?" Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington asked. "What we are seeing right now in the state of Minnesota is an unprecedented migration of people, wealth and investment out of our state to other communities."

As a midnight deadline approached to finish work, leaders maintained that they would conclude the session on time. But they left open the possibility of a special session later this year to give the University of Minnesota time to come up with a plan to preserve its healthcare facilities that are owned by Fairview, which is proposing to merge with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

Story continues

While they were poised to pass their final budget bills, other issues remained unfinished.

Late Monday, legislators announced a deal on a controversial measure that had aimed to regulate nurse staffing levels at hospitals. After opposition from the Mayo Clinic and other hospitals, it was altered to no longer address staffing and instead focus on preventing violence against nurses and addressing burnout. Legislators had yet to vote on the agreement Monday night.

A constitutional amendment asking voters to change the state Constitution to guarantee equal rights regardless of gender had cleared the Senate but not the House. And the Legislature did not legalize sports gambling.

Democrats were nonetheless in a celebratory mood Monday, with some House members wearing blue bracelets that said "70 strong," a nod to the total number of members in the House DFL caucus. Others tweeted a picture of a list of 30 priorities that members had tacked to a whiteboard in their private caucus room. All of the issues — gun control measures, legalized marijuana, clean energy and abortion rights — had a check mark next to them.

"The everyday, average hardworking Minnesotans whose childcare is expensive, whose housing in expensive, who really wants to send their kids to college but they don't know if they'll be able to afford tuition, those were the people who have always been front and center and who we had an opportunity to do tremendous work for this session," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park.

Their primary focus this session was completing the budget, Hortman said, and that crowded out a few of the other things that they want to get done but did not have time for. She said she expects lawmakers will be able to fill up another whiteboard with ideas for the 2024 session.

Legislative Republicans agreed the 2023 session will be transformational, but argued Minnesotans will be hit financially as they take stock of the new tax and fee increases tucked into various budget bills.

"Even the little bit of tax relief that is in some of the bills is not going to be recognized because of all the of expenses from our car tab fees, and taxes and delivery fees and increased costs all around," said House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring. "That is consequential and that will take forever to recover."

Republicans did welcome the nursing home funding bill, which the House passed unanimously Monday evening and the Senate had yet to vote on. Senate Republicans said in a news release that every nursing home in the state would receive about $1.1 million through a mix of direct grants, facility rate increases and a workforce incentive fund.

In a separate human services bill, nursing homes also would have access to $100 million in loans. Republicans had sought more nursing home funding throughout the session and struck a deal with Democrats on that and infrastructure on Saturday.

"Senate Republicans have been fighting for nursing homes since day one, and we're glad Democrats finally joined us at the table to take care of those who care for our most vulnerable adults and seniors," Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement.

The makeup of the Legislature this year is the most diverse in state history, and legislators have stressed the importance of having elected officials better reflect the population they represent.

Members of the legislative People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Monday touted achievements this session that range from the creation of social equity licenses under the cannabis bill to $80 million for BIPOC businesses to rebuild the Minneapolis-St. Paul cultural corridors to a new ethnic studies curriculum for public schools, increased tenant protections and strict limits on no-knock search warrants.

"This session is laying the groundwork for true transformation in Minnesota," Rep. Esther Agbaje, DFL-Minneapolis, said.

Minnesota's reputation has suffered globally since four ex-Minneapolis police officers were seen on video murdering George Floyd, caucus members said, but this session will help change the perception.

"We want people to know that Minnesota is better than that," said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope, noting that Minnesota is considered a great place to live, except for its racial disparities. "When we fix those disparities, we have better communities."