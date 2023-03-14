Minn. man arrested after incident at Hempfield Walmart

Mar. 13—A Minnesota man was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison after state police said he used portable speakers and a microphone to talk about covid, the internet, the Black Lives Matter movement and his spiritual awakening inside the Hempfield Walmart.

Spencer Tomasek, 25, was arrested Saturday on charges of defiant trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Troopers said they were called to the Greengate Centre Circle store just before 8:30 p.m. Tomasek refused to leave after being asked to do so by store management and police and continued to speak over the microphone, according to court papers.

"A large crowd had formed at this point as onlookers gathered," troopers said.

Tomasek is accused of resisting as police tried to handcuff him. He was deemed a flight risk and denied bail, according to online court records. Tomasek did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A March 21 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

