Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

The mother of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop said she spoke to her son just before his death. Daunte Wright's killing has sparked violent protests as officers clashed with demonstrators. (April 12)

Video Transcript

KATIE WRIGHT: He called me at about 1:40 PM, said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said, well, why did you get pulled over? He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the rear view mirror. I said, OK, take them down. And he said, Mom, they want to know about insurance. I said, I said, I will, when the police officer comes back to the window, put them on the phone and I will give them the insurance information. Then I heard the police officer come to the window and say, put the phone down and get out of the car. And Daunte said, why? And he said, we'll explain to you when you get out of the car.

So I heard the phone get either put on the dashboard or dropped. And I heard scuffling. And I heard the police officer say, Daunte, don't run. And then the other officer said, put the phone down, and hung it up. And then like a minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he'd been shot. And she put it on the driver's side. And my son was laying there lifeless. And then I said, where are you? And she said, I don't know. And the other officer said, hang up the phone. She hung up the phone and I called 911 to find out where they were. Then I get here, and there's a car accident and my son's laying on the ground.

And he was only 20 years old. He didn't deserve to be shot and killed [? for ?] [? this. ?] And I don't want all of this, all of this. I just want my baby home. That's all I want. I just want him to be home. I don't want everybody out here, chanting and screaming and yelling. I just want him home. That's it.

Recommended Stories

  • Over half of police-involved killings in 2020 began after non-violent incidents

    Data: Mapping Police Violence; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios58% of police-involved killings in the U.S. last year began when officers responded to non-violent incidents, per the Mapping Police Violence database. Why it matters: This week's lethal shooting of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis sparked new protests and comes in the wake of nationwide demonstrations against police violence.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBlack people are killed by police at higher rates than white people in 47 of the 50 largest cities in the country, according to comparisons from 2013 to 2020. Although Black people are three times as likely to be killed by police than white people, they are 1.3 times as likely to be unarmed compared to white people. Police killings have generally increased in suburban and rural areas and decreased in cities.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Minneapolis: Daunte Wright killing was 'accidental' say police

    Tear gas is fired and an overnight curfew imposed amid anger at the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.

  • Black man killed by police during Minneapolis traffic stop, protests erupt

    Protests erupted against police after an officer fatally shot a young Black man after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunday.

  • Dubai parts with curtain covers for restaurants in Ramadan

    Dubai is parting with a longstanding requirement that restaurants be covered by curtains in the daytime during Ramadan to shield the sight of food from people fasting. In 2016, Dubai loosened rules prohibiting daytime alcohol sales.

  • Police say fatal shooting of Daunte Wright appears to be accidental

    Officials in Brooklyn Center, Minn., say the female officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser when she killed him.

  • For Mexico's president, the future isn't renewable energy — it's coal

    Mexico once embraced renewable energies. Now President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is doubling down on dirty fossil fuels such as coal.

  • Vikings are “heartbroken” by “senseless killing of Daunte Wright”

    At the trial of the police officer who killed George Floyd continues in Minneapolis, the area is currently reeling from the death of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. A police officer, believing she was firing a taser, actually was firing her gun. “We are heartbroken by [more]

  • Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah. Saudi Aramco, the state oil firm, said when contacted by Reuters that it would respond at the earliest opportunity. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter the group's barrage included 10 Samad-3 drones fired at refineries in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and Jubail in the Eastern Province.

  • Curfew follows fatal police shooting in Minnesota

    To guard against more unrest in and near Minneapolis after the fatal police shooting Sunday of a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities have accelerated security measures. (April 12)

  • Ex-Acting ICE Director Homan explains 'easy fix' to border crisis

    Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan encourages the Biden administration to reinstate the 'Remain-in-Mexico' program, let Border Patrol agents secure the border and 'let ICE do their job.'

  • Pentagon officer arrested on murder charges faces new allegation of assaulting woman

    Police in Maryland said they obtained video showing the officer allegedly assaulting a woman with a long gun.

  • National Guard deployed following protests over Daunte Wright shooting

    ‘He didn’t deserve to be shot and killed like this,’ said his mother, Katie Wright, after her 20-year-old son’s deadly police stop. The National Guard was deployed to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday night after hundreds of protesters gathered over the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man by a police officer during a traffic stop. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed the victim as Daunte Wright.

  • This One Investment Could Rake in More Than $32,000 in Retirement Income Every Year

    When you're planning for retirement, you can't count on Social Security to be your primary source of income. If you want a safe investment that's all but certain to provide more than $32,000 in annual income, an S&P fund many be just the thing. It has consistently produced around 10% average annual returns.

  • Police release bodycam video of Daunte Wright shooting

    As the Brooklyn Center, Minn., community demands justice in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police, law enforcement has released bodycam video of the incident.

  • Biden: ‘Remains to be Determined’ Whether Minnesota Police Shot Daunte Wright by Accident

    President Biden said it “remains to be determined” whether the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a black man, during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday did so on accident. Biden’s comments on Monday came after Police Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” Gannon said the officer had intended to discharge a taser and instead fired a single shot at the man. Gannon said officers pulled the 20-year-old over for a traffic violation and tried to detain him after learning he had an outstanding warrant. The man then reentered his car and an officer shot him. The car rolled for several blocks until it hit another vehicle. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer, who has been identified only as a “very senior officer,” can be heard on body camera footage yelling “taser” before firing the single shot that killed Wright. She can then be heard saying “Oh s***, I just shot him.” The president said the death was tragic “but we have to wait and see what the investigation shows.” “The question is was it an accident? Was it intentional? That remains to be determined,” he said. “I’m calling for peace and calm and we should listen to Daunte’s mom, who is calling for peace and calm.” On Sunday night, Wright’s mother, Katie Wright called on protestors to remain peaceful. “All the violence, if it keeps going, it’s only going to be about the violence. We need it to be about why my son got shot for no reason,” she said. “We need to make sure it’s about him and not about smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back.” Protests broke out in the city late Sunday into Monday, with demonstrators clashing with police outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Some rioters threw rocks and other objects at officers. National Guard members arrived in the city shortly before midnight to help local officers. The protests had largely petered out by 1:15 a.m. Monday, according to the AP. “The fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the black community in that environment is real,” Biden said. “It’s serious and it’s consequential. But it will not justify violence and/or looting.” The fatal shooting comes amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd during his arrest last May. Chauvin is seen in a video of the arrest kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until he became unconscious. Floyd’s death set off months of protests and riots in cities nationwide.

  • Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright: what we know so far

    Wright was shot and killed by police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday. Protests broke out in the suburb of Minneapolis, where one of the most-watched police trials in recent memory is playing out. Police on Monday said the shooting appeared to be an “accidental discharge” and the officer had intended to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a handgun. Tensions were already high for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest across the US and globally, and led to a national reckoning over racism. What happened in Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright at the scene. The town of about 30,000, 10 miles north of Minneapolis, has a large African American population. Police said they pulled Wright over for a traffic violation. He was found to have an existing warrant, and police tried to arrest him. Wright went back into his vehicle, police shot at the vehicle; Wright was struck and he crashed several blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Daunte’s mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he was pulled over for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her family bought Daunte the car two weeks ago. “I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,’” she said through tears, according to reports from the AP. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat. It is unclear what warrant may have existed. Under most circumstances, police policy warns not to shoot into moving cars. Police said they believed the officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 gathered at Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Police shot rubber bullets and teargas into the crowd, which they said threw rocks and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported some stores in the area were broken into. Police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11.30pm, according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone remaining on the street – including journalists – would be arrested. Protests had dispersed by about 1.15am, according to the Minnesota commissioner of public safety, John Harrington. The local school district moved to remote learning out of an “abundance of caution” and a curfew was issued until 6am Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright” and “our hearts are with his family”. He pledged to “make sure justice is done”, in a message posted on Twitter. The Minneapolis bureau of criminal apprehension was handling the case, and Minnesota national guard was on the scene, according to local media reports. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, tweeted he was “closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center” and that he and his wife were “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”. At a press conference on Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief, Tim Gannon, said that the relevant officer, who is female but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is carried out, including reviewing body camera footage. “If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet,” the chief said. It was reported that the officer was heard shouting “Taser” and yet drew the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the fatal shooting “couldn’t have happened at a worse time”. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday and the White House has contacted Elliott. Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The trial has been closely watched around the world, and has already set a precedent as a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.

  • Bought by You: The 20 Most-Purchased Fashion Items of March

    The best part? Every piece is under $100.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’