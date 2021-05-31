Minn. woman to serve 190 days in jail for high-speed chase

May 31—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls woman accused of fleeing officers in May 2020 will serve a 190-day jail sentence after being convicted Thursday.

Danielle N. Ford, 30, formerly of 10200 175th St. but now listed as living in Hinckley, Minn., pleaded no contest to in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer and disorderly conduct. The more serious charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was read-in and dismissed.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, along with $1,061 in court costs and fines. She also must submit a DNA sample.

A warrant for her arrest was issued a week ago. She had been released from jail on a $2,5000 cash bond last June; that money will now be used toward her fines and court costs.

According to the criminal complaint, Ford had arrived at a residence May 15, 2020, in the town of Anson in a vehicle that was believed to be stolen out of Illinois. As part of the terms of Ford's probation, she was not allowed to be at that residence because of a prior domestic abuse arrest.

When an officer arrived at the home, Ford attempted to maneuver her car around the officer's squad.

Officers followed her car, and observed she passed other vehicles in no-pass zones and she crossed double yellow lines. One officer observed that her speeds topped 120 mph during the pursuit. Officers eventually terminated the pursuit.

Ford headed north on U.S. 53, where she was eventually stopped by deputies from Barron and Washburn counties, after they used stop sticks on her vehicle.

Online court records show Ford was previously convicted in Chippewa County Court of possessing amphetamines and marijuana.