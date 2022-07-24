Minneapolis activists deliver 'fist' to Akron to help with call for justice for Jayland Walker

A statue brought to Akron by activists from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is signed by a supporter of the family of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by officers last month. The statue is on the grounds of St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ in Akron, the Walker family's church.

A large statue of a fist topped by a pan-African flag stands in a grassy area on the grounds of Jayland Walker’s family church in Akron.

Signatures decorate the base of the wooden statue, with messages supporting the family and friends of Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron officers last month.

A statue of a fist topped by a Pan-African flag was delivered to Akron by Minneapolis, Minnesota activists. The statue is outside St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ in Akron, where Jayland Walker was a member.

The statue traveled nearly 775 miles to Akron, brought here by activists in Minneapolis, Minnesota, another large U.S. city that saw unrest in the wake of a Black killed by police. The death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis officers sparked protests across the country, including in Akron, and calls for police reform.

Floyd’s aunt is among those who signed the statute delivered to Akron.

“Floyd family stands in solidarity with you!” she wrote.

The statue is the latest example of national attention focused on the events unfolding in Akron.

More: National attention grows after Jayland Walker shot and killed by Akron police

Family members of Jacob Blake Jr. and Breonna Taylor were arrested in one of the numerous protests that have occurred in Akron since Walker was shot and killed June 27 by eight officers.

Blake was shot and paralyzed by police in Keonsha, Wisconsin. Taylor, a medical worker, was shot and killed by Louisville police in a March 2020 raid on her apartment in that city.

More: Jacob Blake’s father, Breonna Taylor’s aunt arrested at Jayland Walker protest in Akron

The Minneapolis activists delivered the statue last week to St. Ashworth Temple, located at 1086 Vernon Odom Blvd. in Akron. The activists and Walker's friends and family had a small ceremony to commemorate it.

The statue stands next to the entrance of the church where Walker’s attorneys have held several press conferences, including one on Wednesday to mark what would have been Walker’s 26th birthday, as well as to discuss the latest issues in the shooting.

Several people who attended the latest press conference signed the base of the statute, adding their thoughts to a collection of messages that include “This needs to stop” and “May love be on your side.”

Story continues

The base of a statue brought to Akron by Minneapolis, Minnesota, activists is covered with signatures seeking justice for Black people who have been slain by police, including Jayland Walker.

The base of a statue brought to Akron by Minneapolis, Minnesota activists, is covered with signatures seeking justice for Black people who have been slain by police, including Jayland Walker

Pastor Stacey Jenkins of the House of Prayer for All People Church, who spoke at the press conference and has been helping the Walker family, said the statue will remain until the family is satisfied that Walker’s death — and the problems it has illuminated — have been addressed.

“It’s here until we get justice,” Jenkins said. “I’m believing justice will happen.”

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Minneapolis activists deliver fist to Akron to help justice fight