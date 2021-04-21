Minneapolis-based therapist shares how local community copes with tragedy: ‘Black folks are constantly under trauma’

For many Twin Cities residents, Tuesday’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial epitomized the emotional whiplash of the past 10 years, in which short-lived moments of hope gave way to ever-present fears and frustrations. Minneapolis-based therapist Jamil Stamschror-Lott had a pit in his stomach before the verdict, then a sudden feeling of relief. Quickly, though, those feelings turned to fear. “I thought I should take my daughter out of her daycare for the day just in case some white nationalist wanted to attack Black and brown babies,” he said.