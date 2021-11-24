Minneapolis Bomb Squad called out Friday in Willmar after arrest of Lake Lillian man

Nov. 24—WILLMAR — The Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad was called out to secure two suspected explosive devices Friday after local police found them during an investigation into a physical domestic incident in Willmar, according to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

According to Felt, a 38-year-old Lake Lillian man was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing a litany of potential charges including possession of an explosive or incendiary device, driving while impaired, drug possession, domestic assault, threats of violence and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

As Tuesday morning, the man is not listed in the Minnesota court system. The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects until they have appeared in court.

According to the release, officers were initially dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Lakeland Drive Northeast for a report of a physical domestic incident and found the man had fled the scene.

A short time later, they found the man in a vehicle on the 1400 block of Becker Avenue Southeast.

During the investigation, officers found drugs, paraphernalia, a sawed-off shotgun and what appeared to be two improvised explosive devices, according to the release.

Felt declined to provide a photo of the suspected devices while the case remains open but wrote in an email that "some devices were disguised in everyday items, like a flashlight for one."

The Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad rendered those devices safe and took them into evidence before sending them to an FBI crime lab for analysis.