  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Minneapolis community leaders reflect on Chauvin verdict and the challenges ahead

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Early Tuesday afternoon, as the country awaited the jury’s verdict in the trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, Titilayo Bediako was leading a food drive in North Minneapolis.

“We don’t need white America to see us in terms of tragedy,” Bediako, the executive director of the We Win Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to the academic and social advancement of Black youth in Minneapolis, told Yahoo News. “We need to be seen at all times. ... Black folks have been here forcefully since 1619, and it’s 2021 and we are still trying to get the same rights of everyone else.”

For Bediako, who has lived in the Twin Cities area most of her adult life and has participated in food drives for more than a decade, serving others is what she calls the “real work” needed to address racial inequality in America. Her organization, in particular, has served more than 5,000 young people since it began in 1996 through after-school programs, mentorship seminars and more.

“People are able to tell us what they need and we give it to them,” she said.

Bediako is one of the many Minneapolis-area community leaders who have dedicated themselves to uplifting the most marginalized communities in and around the Twin Cities area. The North Minneapolis community, in particular, has the highest concentration of Black residents in the city and was a “food desert,” activists say, even before the main grocery store in the area was burned down during last summer’s protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Community members gather in George Floyd Square after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Community members in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin was declared guilty on Tuesday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

For many Twin Cities residents, Tuesday’s guilty verdict epitomized the emotional whiplash of the last 10 years in which short-lived moments of hope give way to ever-present fears and frustrations.

“My stomach was tight as I [awaited] the verdict, and as soon as I heard [Chauvin] was guilty I felt like it dropped,” Minneapolis-based therapist Jamil Stamschror-Lott told Yahoo News. “A sense of relief was shortly followed by a sense of fear that there may be some retaliation for Black folks. I thought I should take my daughter out of her daycare for the day just in case some white nationalist wanted to attack Black and brown babies.”

Since 2017, long before Floyd was a household name, Stamschror-Lott and his wife have been working to build affinity groups to collectively address the trauma of racism in the Twin Cities. They hold these sessions often at reduced rates or no cost at all so there are few barriers of entry for a population often stigmatized about addressing mental health.

As trauma therapists, Stamschror-Lott and his wife, Sara, created Creative Kuponya, an art- and movement-based therapy practice that celebrates Black culture. Kuponya, which means "healing" in Swahili, is at the center of their work. In recent weeks, phone calls, emails and requests to the practice have more than tripled, Stamschror-Lott said, because of the emotional toll in the community since the start of Chauvin’s trial.

“You can't end or dismantle racism [alone],” Stamschror-Lott said. “That's what we really need to begin the process of healing. [Black people] are always just trying to hold on.”

Stamschror-Lott hosts group sessions of both adults and the youth in the community regularly and admits he’s “still a little on edge.” As of Wednesday afternoon, he said he felt as though he was “waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

Community members gather in George Floyd Square after Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
People in George Floyd Square after the verdict on Tuesday. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Tuesday’s guilty verdict for Chauvin was the first time in Minnesota history that a white police officer was convicted in the killing of a Black man, underscoring the challenges that lie ahead. Data shows that Black people are 22 times more likely to be killed by police in Minneapolis than white people, despite Black people making up just 20 percent of the city’s population, according to Mapping Police Violence, a site that tracks police killings. (National statistics show that Black people are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white people.)

The COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified the racial disparities in Minneapolis, a city that ranks second to last when it comes to racial equality in the entire country. The median Black family in the Twin Cities region earns $38,178 a year, which is less than half of a white family’s annual income of $84,459, according to data evaluated by NPR. In the U.S., only Milwaukee has a worse income inequality gap.

Last May, following Floyd’s murder, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a press conference that “being Black in America should not be a death sentence.”

But Floyd’s murder was far from a singular event.

Philando Castile, a 32-year-old Black man, was killed in July 2016 by an officer during a traffic stop. The officer was eventually acquitted.

Before Castile there was Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old Black man killed by police in 2015 during a confrontation at a birthday party. The killing set off protests outside a local police precinct that lasted 18 days. The two officers at the center of this shooting were also cleared.

A niece of Jamar Clark gestures at a memorial for her uncle, Jamar Clark, who was killed in a confrontation with city police last fall to commemorate his death Tuesday October 15, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Jamar Clark's niece at a 2016 memorial for her uncle, who was killed in a confrontation with Minneapolis police. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Besides Chauvin, the only other time a Minneapolis police officer was charged and indicted for killing a civilian came in 2017. Justine Damond, a white Australian woman, was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor, who is Black. Damond had called 911 about a suspected prowler, and Noor, who responded to the call with a partner, shot her in an alley in what he admitted was a mistake. He was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to just over 12 years in prison. Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the city for $20 million.

For many community members, it’s hard to ignore what they see as a clear contrast in how justice has played out in those cases.

“When Minneapolis gave $20 million of our money to that family [and the other families got significantly less], that showed us a white life meant more than a Black life,” Bediako said.

“We had COVID, we had George Floyd and Daunte Wright [and others],” Stamschror-Lott said. “It’s just been endless. This has been the experience of Black folks in general. It's just been endless tragedy.”

“This is why it's important for us not to be just so reactive, and be proactive,” he added. “We have to play on offense too.”

On Monday, many of the young people in Bediako’s program were on the offense, joining a walkout at more than 110 middle and high schools across Minnesota to protest racial injustice and the deadly interactions of Black residents with police officers.

"This walkout is about making a statement to not only the school districts who do little to nothing about racism but also to greater Minnesota," Jerome Treadwell, president of the NAACP Youth Division in St. Paul, told Kare 11 News.

Last summer, there was an explosion of protests globally after the death of Floyd. His murder, in addition to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, became the rallying cry for a movement.

A person holds a placard with George Floyd&#39;s face during a protest to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor&#39;s death on March 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
A person holds a placard depicting George Floyd's face during a protest in New York City on March 13 to mark one year since Breonna Taylor's death. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

But nearly one year later, less than 15 miles from where Floyd died, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, was killed by police at a traffic stop earlier this month in Brooklyn Center. The white female officer, Kim Potter, who killed Wright claimed she had mistaken her gun for a Taser. She was arrested last week and charged with second-degree manslaughter. As of Wednesday afternoon, she remained out on bond.

While President Biden called Tuesday’s guilty verdict of Chauvin “a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America,” the city of Minneapolis returned to normal on Wednesday. For many in the community, that meant waiting for what they fear is the next, inevitable tragedy to occur. For activists and entrepreneurs like Bediako and Stamschror-Lott, the work of addressing racial inequality goes on.

“We will continue to bring about healing to the community so that our trauma and biases does not get the best of us,” Stamschror-Lott said. “We don’t want to continue to transfer trauma to others in our community. We have to do the work of the healing now.”

While heartened by the Chauvin verdict, Bedaiko knows from experience how much remains to be done to address systemic inequality.

“We keep working for the benefit of our people,” she said.

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News, Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • 'No sympathy' for Chauvin, say those who had run-ins before Floyd

    For some of those who encountered Derek Chauvin's policing or witnessed his use of force as an officer there is no sympathy for the man convicted of killing George Floyd. Chauvin was the subject of at least 17 complaints during his career, according to police records, but only one led to discipline. Eric Nelson, Chauvin's lawyer, has defended his client's use of force as appropriate in potentially dangerous situations.

  • How the GOP Is Creating Harsher Penalties for Protesters

    Republican legislators in Oklahoma and Iowa have passed bills granting immunity to drivers whose vehicles strike and injure protesters in public streets. A Republican proposal in Indiana would bar anyone convicted of unlawful assembly from holding state employment, including elected office. A Minnesota bill would prohibit those convicted of unlawful protesting from receiving student loans, unemployment benefits or housing assistance. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed sweeping legislation this week that toughened existing laws governing public disorder and created a harsh new level of infractions — a bill he’s called “the strongest anti-looting, anti-rioting, pro-law-enforcement piece of legislation in the country.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The measures are part of a wave of new anti-protest legislation, sponsored and supported by Republicans, in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests swept the country following the death of George Floyd. The Minneapolis police officer who killed Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was convicted on Tuesday on murder and manslaughter charges, a cathartic end to weeks of tension. But while Democrats seized on Floyd’s death last May to highlight racism in policing and other forms of social injustice, Republicans responded to a summer of protests by proposing a raft of punitive new measures governing the right to lawfully assemble. GOP lawmakers in 34 states have introduced 81 anti-protest bills during the 2021 legislative session — more than twice as many proposals as in any other year, according to Elly Page, a senior legal adviser at the International Center for Not-for-Profit Law, which tracks legislation limiting the right to protest. Some, like DeSantis, are labeling them “anti-riot” bills, conflating the right to peaceful protest with the rioting and looting that sometimes resulted from such protests. The laws carry forward the hyperbolic message Republicans have been pushing in the 11 months since Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice swept the country: that Democrats are tolerant of violent and criminal actions from those who protest against racial injustice. And the legislation underscores the extent to which support for law enforcement personnel and opposition to protests have become part of the bedrock of GOP orthodoxy and a likely pillar of the platform the party will take into next year’s midterms. “This is consistent with the general trend of legislators’ responding to powerful and persuasive protests by seeking to silence them rather than engaging with the message of the protests,” said Vera Eidelman, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union. “If anything, the lesson from the last year, and decades, is not that we need to give more tools to police and prosecutors, it’s that they abuse the tools they already have.” Laws already exist to punish rioting, and civil rights advocates worry that the new bills violate rights of lawful assembly and free speech protected under the First Amendment. The overwhelming majority of last summer’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful — more than 96% involved no property damage or police injuries, according to The Washington Post, which also found that police officers or counterprotesters often instigated violence. Most of the protests held across Florida last summer were also peaceful, though a few in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville produced some episodes of violence, including the burning of a police car and a sporting goods store. Still, as they embraced the bill that DeSantis signed into law, Republican leaders expressed scorn for cities that trim police budgets and tolerate protesters who disrupt business and traffic. “We weren’t going to allow Florida to become Seattle,” said Chris Sprowls, a Republican who is the speaker of the Florida House, mentioning cities where protests lasted for months last year and demonstrators frequently clashed with the police. “We were not going to allow Florida to become Portland.” The Florida law imposes harsher penalties for existing public disorder crimes, turning misdemeanor offenses into felonies, creating new felony offenses and preventing defendants from being released on bail until they have appeared before a judge. A survey conducted in January by Ryan D. Tyson, a Republican pollster, found broad support in the state for harsher penalties against protesters “who damage personal and business property or assault law enforcement.” But the law goes further. If a local government chooses to decrease its law enforcement budget — to “defund the police,” as DeSantis put it — the measure provides a new mechanism for a prosecutor or a city or county commissioner to appeal the reduction to the state. The law also increases penalties for taking down monuments, including Confederate ones, making the offense a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It makes it easier for anyone who injures a protester, such as by driving into a crowd, to escape civil liability. State Sen. Shevrin D. Jones, a Democrat from Broward County and a vocal critic of the law, noted that DeSantis had been quick to emphasize how necessary the bill was the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol but had made no mention of that event during Monday’s bill signing, focusing solely on the summer protests. That was evidence, he said, that bills aimed at punishing protesters were disproportionately targeting people of color. “This bill is racist at its core,” Jones said. So far, three bills aimed at limiting protests have been signed into law — Florida’s and new laws in Arkansas and Kansas that target protesters who seek to disrupt oil pipelines. Others are likely to come soon. In Oklahoma, Republican lawmakers last week sent legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt that would criminalize the unlawful blocking of a public street and grant immunity to drivers who strike and injure protesters during a riot. Last June, a pickup truck carrying a horse trailer drove through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters on a Tulsa freeway, injuring several people and leaving one paralyzed. The driver, who said he had sped up because he feared for the safety of his family, was not charged. The bill’s author, state Sen. Rob Standridge, said the Tulsa incident had prompted him to seek immunity for drivers who strike protesters. He said Tuesday he wasn’t aware of any drivers who had been charged after striking protesters in Oklahoma. “My hope is that this law never is utilized,” he said in an interview. Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Stitt, declined to say whether he would sign the bill, which passed with veto-proof majorities. Tiffany Crutcher, whose twin brother, Terence Crutcher, was shot and killed in 2016 by a Tulsa police officer who was later acquitted on a manslaughter charge, said the Oklahoma proposal represents Republican efforts to extend the Trump administration’s hostility toward people of color. Crutcher said she was convinced that if Stitt signed the legislation, it would be applied in harsher terms against those protesting racial injustice than for white protesters demonstrating for gun rights or against abortion. “We all know that over the last four years that we saw white supremacy, bigotry and racism show its ugly head in so many forms,” said Crutcher, who quit her job as an orthopedist to work for racial justice after the death of her brother. “This is the continuation of the Trump administration that showed us every day that Black lives didn’t matter.” While Republican lawmakers present the anti-protest legislation as support for the police, law enforcement agencies don’t necessarily back the new proposals. The Iowa bills, part of a law enforcement package proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, would strip local governments of state funding if cities and counties defund their own law enforcement budgets — something that no Iowa jurisdiction has sought to do. And state lawmakers cut a proposal by Reynolds to track police-stop data by race. The state’s police departments didn’t ask for new tools to crack down on protesters or grant immunity to drivers who strike protesters marching in streets, said Kellie Paschke, a lobbyist for the Iowa Peace Officers Association, an umbrella group for the police. In Kentucky, where protests following the police killing of Breonna Taylor lasted for months last year, the state Senate passed a bill that would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer with “offensive or derisive” words or gestures that would have “a direct tendency to provoke a violent response.” The measure would have required that those arrested on such a charge be held in jail for at least 48 hours — a provision that does not automatically apply to those arrested on murder, rape or arson charges in Kentucky. Though the legislation died in the statehouse over bipartisan concerns about free speech, the bill’s lead sponsor, state Sen. Danny Carroll, a Republican who is a retired police officer, said he planned to refile it next session. Carroll said the bill was needed to ensure community safety and protect law enforcement personnel. “They are under attack constantly,” he said, noting that police officers decades ago could “arrest someone for cussing them out,” until court rulings curtailed such police powers. In the hours after DeSantis signed the Florida bill on Monday, as the nation awaited the Chauvin verdict, progressive community organizers in the state worried about how law enforcement agencies might react to any protests that resulted from the decision. Moné Holder, senior director of advocacy and programs for Florida Rising, a social justice organization, said her team had spent a lot of time informing activists of their rights under their new law. “It’s a tactic to silence our voices,” she said. After the verdict was announced, she remained concerned about how the police would deal with community members if they chose to gather outside, to be together after an emotional year. “To console each other, to cry, to grieve,” she said. “The fact that we have to think twice about that is troublesome.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Exclusive: Americans overwhelmingly approve of Chauvin guilty verdict, USA TODAY/Ipsos snap poll finds

    In the hours a verdict was announced in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, a USA TODAY/Ipsos snap poll found 71% of Americans agreed Chauvin was guilty.

  • Remember the debt limit? Top Republican revives demand for spending cuts

    Sen. Rick Scott's efforts come as President Biden presses for a new infrastructure and jobs bill.

  • 'Diff'rent Strokes' star Todd Bridges says being a TV teen idol didn't protect him from 'extreme racism' growing up

    Todd Bridges, of Diff'rent Strokes fame, was a major TV star by the time he hit his teens, but that didn't give him some magic immunity from racism.

  • As climate anxiety builds, these women are choosing to not have children

    Climate change is influencing reproductive choices.

  • The Death of George Floyd Reignited a Movement. What Happens Now?

    George Floyd had been dead only hours before the movement began. Driven by a terrifying video and word-of-mouth, people flooded the South Minneapolis intersection where he was killed shortly after Memorial Day, demanding an end to police violence against Black Americans. The moment of collective grief and anger swiftly gave way to a yearlong, nationwide deliberation on what it means to be Black in America. First came protests, in large cities and small towns across the nation, becoming the largest mass protest movement in U.S. history. Then, over the next several months, nearly 170 Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from public spaces. The Black Lives Matter slogan was claimed by a nation grappling with Floyd’s death. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the next 11 months, calls for racial justice would touch seemingly every aspect of American life on a scale that historians say had not happened since the civil rights movement of the 1960s. On Tuesday, Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who knelt on Floyd, was convicted of two counts of murder as well as manslaughter. The verdict brought some solace to activists for racial justice who had been riveted to the courtroom drama for the past several weeks. But for many Black Americans, real change feels elusive, particularly given how relentlessly the killing of Black men by the police has continued, including the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb. There are also signs of backlash: Legislation that would reduce voting access, protect the police and effectively criminalize public protests has sprung up in Republican-controlled state legislatures. Otis Moss III, pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, said to call what had transpired over the past year a racial reckoning was not right. “Reckoning suggests that we are truly struggling with how to re-imagine everything from criminal justice to food deserts to health disparities — we are not doing that,” he said. Tuesday’s guilty verdict, he said, “is addressing a symptom, but we have not yet dealt with the disease.” Moments before the verdict was announced, Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, called Floyd’s death “a Selma, Alabama, moment for America.” What happened in Selma in 1965 “with the world watching demonstrated the need for the passage of the 1965 Voting Right Act,” he said. “What we witnessed last year with the killing of George Floyd should be the catalyst for broad reform in policing in this nation.” The entire arc of the Floyd case — from his death and the protests through the trial and conviction of Chauvin — played out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which further focused attention on the nation’s racial inequities: People of color were among those hardest hit by the virus and by the economic dislocation that followed. And for many, Floyd’s death carried the weight of other episodes of police violence over the past decade, a list that includes the deaths of Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Michael Brown and Breonna Taylor. In the months after Floyd’s death, some change has been concrete. Scores of policing reform laws were introduced at the state level. Corporations pledged billions to racial equity causes, and the NFL apologized for its failure to support protests against police violence by its Black players. Even the backlash was different. Racist statements by dozens of public officials, from mayors to fire chiefs, related to Floyd’s death — perhaps tolerated before — cost them their jobs and sent others to anti-racism training. And, at least at first, American views on a range of questions related to racial inequality and policing shifted to a degree rarely seen in opinion polling. Americans, and white Americans in particular, became much more likely than in recent years to support the Black Lives Matter movement, to say that racial discrimination is a big problem and to say that excessive police force disproportionately harms African Americans. Floyd’s death, most Americans agreed early last summer, was part of a broader pattern — not an isolated episode. A New York Times poll of registered voters in June showed that more than 1 in 10 had attended protests. And at the time, even Republican politicians in Washington were voicing support for police reform. But the shift proved fleeting for Republicans — both elected leaders and voters. As some protests turned destructive and as Donald Trump’s reelection campaign began using those scenes in political ads, polls showed white Republicans retreating in their views that discrimination is a problem. Increasingly in the campaign, voters were given a choice: They could stand for racial equity or with law-and-order. Republican officials once vocal about Floyd fell silent. “If you were on the Republican side, which is really the Trump side of this equation, then the message became, ‘No we can’t acknowledge that that was appalling because we will lose ground,’” said Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute. “‘Our worldview is it’s us against them. And those protesters are going to be part of the them.’” Floyd’s death did, however, drive some changes, at least for now, among non-Republican white Americans in their awareness of racial inequality and support for reforms. And it helped cement the movement of college-educated suburban voters, already dismayed by what they saw as Trump’s race-baiting, toward the Democratic Party. “The year 2020 is going to go down in our history books as a very significant, very catalytic time,” said David Bailey, whose Richmond, Virginia-based nonprofit, Arrabon, helps churches around the country do racial reconciliation work. “People’s attitudes have changed at some level. We don’t know fully all of what that means. But I am hopeful I am seeing something different.” But even among Democratic leaders, including mayors and President Joe Biden, dismay over police violence has often been paired with warnings that protesters avoid violence too. That association — linking Black political anger and violence — is deeply rooted in America and has not been broken in the past year, said Davin Phoenix, a political scientist at the University of California, Irvine. “Before Black people even get a chance to process their feelings of trauma and grief, they’re being told by people they elected to the White House — that they put into power — ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that,’” Phoenix said. “I would love if more politicians, at least those that claim to be allied, turn to the police and say, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that.’” The protests that followed Floyd’s death became part of the increasingly acrimonious American conversation over politics. Most were peaceful, but there was looting and property damage in some cities, and those images circulated frequently on television and social media. Republicans cited the protests as an example of the left losing control. Blue Lives Matter flags hung from houses last fall. When support for Trump boiled over into violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, conservatives expressed anger at what they said was a double standard for how the two movements had been treated. Biden took office in January vowing to make racial equity central to every element of his agenda — to how coronavirus vaccines are distributed, where federal infrastructure is built, how climate policies are crafted. He quickly made changes any Democratic administration most likely would have made, restoring police consent decrees and fair housing rules. But, in a sign of the unique moment in which Biden was elected — and his debt to Black voters in elevating him — his administration has also made more novel moves, like declaring racism a serious threat to public health and singling out Black unemployment as a gauge of the economy’s health. What opinion polling has not captured well is whether white liberals will change the behaviors — like opting for segregated schools and neighborhoods — that reinforce racial inequality. Even as the outcry over Floyd’s death has raised awareness of it, other trends tied to the pandemic have only exacerbated that inequality. That has been true not just as Black families and workers have been disproportionately hurt by the pandemic, but also as white students have fared better amid remote education and as white homeowners have gained wealth in a frenzied housing market. In a national sample of white Americans this year, Jennifer Chudy, a political scientist at Wellesley College, found that even the most racially sympathetic were more likely to endorse limited, private actions. These included educating oneself about racism or listening to people of color rather than, for example, choosing to live in a racially diverse community or bringing racial issues to the attention of elected officials and policymakers. Still, historians say it is hard to overstate the galvanizing effect of Floyd’s death on public discourse, not just on policing but also on how racism is embedded in the policies of public and private institutions. Some Black business leaders have spoken in unusually personal terms about their own experiences with racism, with some calling out the business world for doing far too little over the years — “Corporate America has failed Black America,” said Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation and a board member at PepsiCo, Ralph Lauren and Square — and dozens of brands made commitments to diversify their workforces. Public outcries over racism in the United States erupted across the world, spurring protest in the streets of Berlin, London, Paris and Vancouver, British Columbia, and in capitals in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. White Americans unfamiliar with the concept of structural racism drove books on the topic to the top of bestseller lists. The protests against police violence over the last year were more racially diverse than those that followed other police shootings of Black men, women and children over the past decade, said Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian of protest movements at the University of California, Los Angeles. And unlike in the past, they propelled defunding the police — the most far-reaching demand to transform policing — to the mainstream. “We had more organizing, more people in the streets, more people saying, ‘It’s not enough to fix the system, it needs to be taken down and replaced,’” Kelley said. Organizers worked to turn the energy of the protests into real political power by pushing vast voter registrations. By the fall, racial justice was a campaign issue too. Mostly Democratic candidates addressed racial disparities in their campaigns, including calling for police reform, the dismantling of cash bail systems and the creation of civilian review boards. “We will forever look back at this moment in American history. George Floyd’s death created a new energy around making changes, though it’s not clear how lasting they will be,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “His death pushed racial justice to the forefront and brought a multiracial response like never before, but we must remember this is about making Chauvin accountable and the work of making systemic changes.” One clear policy outcome has been changes to policing. More than 30 states have passed new police oversight and reform laws since Floyd’s killing, giving states more authority and putting long-powerful police unions on the defensive. The changes include restricting the use of force, overhauling disciplinary systems, installing more civilian oversight and requiring transparency around misconduct cases. Still, systems of policing are complex and entrenched and it remains to be seen how much the legislation will change the way things work on the ground. “America is a deeply racist place, and it’s also progressively getting better — both are true,” said Bailey, the racial reconciliation worker in Richmond. “You are talking about a 350-year problem that’s only a little more than 50 years toward correction.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The Trump admin awarded a firm $1.3 billion to make Covid vaccine syringes. Where are the syringes?

    The Covid vaccines are here, but the ApiJect syringe is not yet approved by federal regulators and a new factory in North Carolina is not yet built.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict sparks response from corporate America: 'Radical changes' still needed

    Companies respond to the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • An Early Promise Broken: Inside Biden's Reversal on Refugees

    WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the Oval Office, pleading with President Joe Biden. In the meeting, on March 3, Blinken implored the president to end Trump-era restrictions on immigration and to allow tens of thousands of desperate refugees fleeing war, poverty and natural disasters into the United States, according to several people familiar with the exchange. But Biden, already under intense political pressure because of the surge of migrant children at the border with Mexico, was unmoved. The attitude of the president during the meeting, according to one person to whom the conversation was later described, was, essentially: Why are you bothering me with this? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times What had been an easy promise on the campaign trail — to reverse what Democrats called President Donald Trump’s “racist” limits on accepting refugees — has become a test of what is truly important to the new occupant of the White House, according to an account of his decision-making from more than a dozen Biden administration officials, refugee resettlement officials and others. Biden was eager for the praise that would come from vastly increasing Trump’s record-low limit, people familiar with his thinking said, and he decided to increase the cap even earlier than the usual start of the fiscal year, Oct. 1. But only weeks into Biden’s presidency, immigration and the border had already become major distractions from his efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and to persuade Congress to invest trillions of dollars in the economy — issues championed by aides like Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, as more central to his presidency. Now, a decision to raise the refugee limit to 62,500 — as Biden had promised only weeks earlier to members of Congress — would invite from Republicans new attacks of hypocrisy and open borders even as the president was calling for bipartisanship. It was terrible timing, he told officials, especially with federal agencies already struggling to manage the highest number of migrant children and teenagers at the border in more than a decade. The exchange on March 3 took place shortly after Biden had dispatched Blinken and two other Cabinet secretaries to formally tell Congress that he would increase refugee admissions during the next six months to 62,500 people from the annual 15,000-person limit set by Trump. Instead, the president undercut his emissaries and left hundreds of refugees in limbo for weeks. For the next month and a half, Biden’s aides stalled, repeatedly telling reporters and refugee advocacy groups that the president still intended to follow through. But the delay had real-world consequences: Flights were canceled for more than 700 refugees who had already been thoroughly screened and issued tickets to travel to the United States. Under pressure to let them in, members of Biden’s staff came up with a compromise they hoped would satisfy the president and resettlement agencies. They would keep the 15,000-refugee limit but lift Trump-era restrictions that would allow more flights to resume. On Friday, White House officials informed reporters of the new policy. The backlash was immediate. Sen, Richard Durbin, D-Ill., posted on Twitter: “Say it ain’t so, President Joe. This is unacceptable.” Within hours, the president backtracked. The White House issued a statement saying Biden still intended to allow more refugees into the country and promising to reveal more details by May 15. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, blamed the episode on “messaging” mistakes. But for Biden, it was another example of his administration’s struggle to make good on a promise to restore the United States’ reputation as a sanctuary for the most vulnerable — a pledge Democrats eagerly made during the presidential campaign to distance themselves from Trump. It was also an early lesson in what happens when a president builds up expectations and fails to follow through. The Commitment In a statement on World Refugee Day last summer, Biden, then a candidate for president, made his support explicit. “I will increase the number of refugees we welcome into this country, setting an annual global refugee target of 125,000,” he said, promising to “further raise it over time commensurate with our responsibility.” After winning the White House, his transition team set about making good on that pledge, debating the pros and cons in a series of meetings in December. With only six months left in the fiscal year, Biden’s advisers recommended he could go beyond his campaign pledge. Presidents normally raise refugee admissions at the end of the fiscal year. But Biden would allow up to 62,500 refugees to enter the United States before Oct. 1 by declaring the “grave humanitarian concerns” around the world an emergency. The president made no mention of refugees in a flurry of immigration-related executive orders on his first day in office. But on Feb. 4, only two weeks later, he announced his plans with a flourish during a speech at the State Department. “It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do,” Biden said. He did not mention the 62,500 number but repeated his promise of 125,000 starting in October and added, “I’m directing the State Department to consult with Congress about making a down payment on that commitment as soon as possible.” On Feb. 12, the president delivered on the specific commitment to Congress, pledging to resettle 62,500 refugees fleeing war and persecution at home. Blinken delivered the message to lawmakers along with Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, and Norris Cochran, the acting health secretary at the time. “They went there and presented a really thoughtful plan, and we were so thrilled,” said Mark Hetfield, the chief executive of Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a resettlement agency. “And then,” Hetfield said, “it just evaporated overnight.” The Impact The effect of the president’s delay in Washington was felt throughout the world. Resettlement agencies had already booked flights for hundreds of refugees. Such immigrants must be identified as refugees by the United Nations or other organizations and clear several rounds of vetting that can take, on average, two years, according to the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy organization. Roughly 33,000 refugees have received such approval, and about 115,000 are in the pipeline to be resettled. While the Department of Health and Human Services has scrambled to provide shelter to minors at the border, its role in assisting refugees overseas is limited mostly to providing financial support to families after they arrive in the United States. The Departments of State and Homeland Security play a more significant role in vetting refugees overseas. Under Trump, who instituted bans on refugees and expanded vetting for those fleeing persecution, many had all but given up hope of reuniting with relatives in the United States. The Biden administration intended to send a message after four years of immigration policies that walled off America to the most vulnerable. In a quarterly meeting Feb. 26 between the State Department and the resettlement agencies, Biden administration officials said an updated budget for refugees would be released as soon as the president signed the final declaration, according to people familiar with the matter. But Biden had yet to do that, and flights for refugees, officials warned, would soon be canceled. As the weeks stretched into months, it became clear that Biden’s presidency would not be the panacea some had thought. “To just give a refugee a ticket after they wait in a line and follow the rules and go through this intrusive process and then snatch that ticket from their hand because the president didn’t sign a piece of paper?” Hetfield said. “That’s unacceptable.” The Denial Inside the White House, the president had made his views clear, according to several people familiar with his objections to the idea of capping refugee admissions at 62,500. With crossings at the border rising, he did not intend to sign off on that number. Ned Price, a spokesman for Blinken, said that “it should come as no surprise that Secretary Blinken has had opportunities to discuss repairing and strengthening” the refugee program with Biden. Officials familiar with the discussion said the two men, who are personally close, did not fight over the issue, but the president left no doubt where he stood. Publicly, Psaki was delivering a very different message. On April 1, she denied that the delay in signing the presidential determination was related to resources that were already being spent at the southwestern border. “No, no, it’s not related to that,” she said. “No.” And on April 8, Psaki was asked whether there was “some complication to raising the refugee cap.” She denied that there was. “No,” she said. “We remain committed to it.” Members of Congress were concerned, too. Until Trump’s assault on the refugee program, presidents of both parties had always signed the presidential determination within hours of delivering it to lawmakers, as the refugee statute requires. But under Biden, the wait seemed endless. The Reversal Last Friday, that wait was finally over. But it was not what anyone outside the White House expected: Trump’s cap would remain in place. “The admission of up to 15,000 refugees remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest,” Biden wrote in a presidential memo to the State Department. Once Trump’s cap was filled, the memo said, the ceiling could be raised again “as appropriate.” Instead of making good on his promise to significantly expand refugee entry into the United States, Biden was sticking to the cap engineered by Stephen Miller, the architect of Trump’s immigration policies. “This reflects Team Biden’s awareness that the border flood will cause record midterm losses,” Miller tweeted, adding that if it were still up to him, “Refugee cap should be reduced to ZERO.” The idea that Miller and Biden were in agreement about anything was anathema to most of the president’s supporters, many of whom flew into a rage. “This cruel policy is no more acceptable now than it was during the Trump administration,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Within a few hours, officials in the White House knew they had a problem on their hands. In a statement at 4:36 p.m., Psaki asserted that the president’s decision on refugees “has been the subject of some confusion.” While Psaki has insisted that Biden would most likely increase the number of allowed refugees again by May 15, a senior White House official cast doubt on the timeline. “I don’t think we’re going to hit 15,000 imminently or anything like that,” the official said. “I don’t think anyone can know exactly what the pace is going to be.” By Friday evening, the White House was in full damage-control mode. Jon Finer, the deputy national security adviser, held an emergency conference call with refugee advocates at 7:30 p.m., emphasizing that the administration would work to welcome in the refugees with haste. “I just hope the energy the Biden administration had during their first three weeks in office demonstrating leadership in the global refugee crisis gets back on track,” Hetfield said. “They lost so much momentum.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Everybody needs time': Open letter urges President Biden to create national bereavement leave policy

    Taking time off from work after a loved one dies to get their affairs in order can mean putting your job at risk. Grief organizations are hoping to change that.

  • Tucker Carlson abruptly ends interview after arguing with guest who criticizes Derek Chauvin: 'Nope. Done.'

    Things got contentious when a former deputy sheriff disagreed with Carlson’s opinion of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict.

  • Cheryl Burke Says She Was 'Out of Line' for 'Nasty' Comments About Former DWTS Partner Ian Ziering

    "The one thing I truly regret and want to make amends with is Ian Ziering," Burke said

  • Woman gang raped in Manchester park in ‘truly horrendous’ attack

    Victim, in her 20s, was set upon during what police say was a ‘random and sickening’ incident

  • AnnaLynne McCord reveals she has dissociative identity disorder. Experts explain what that means.

    The "90210" actress opened up about her disorder for the first time.

  • Brooklyn Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Slapping Woman Speaking Mandarin in Manhattan

    A Brooklyn woman accused of harassing and slapping an Asian woman two weeks ago in Manhattan's Lower East Side near Chinatown has been arrested on Tuesday. The incident: Cheyanne Taylor, 29, approached the 25-year-old victim at around 7:30 p.m. on April 7 as she was sitting outside an ice cream shop with a friend on Grand Street near Forsyth Street, New York Daily News reported. Surveillance footage caught Taylor slapping the victim across the face then fleeing the scene.

  • Pakistani College Student Survives ACID Attack Outside Her NY Home

    A Pakistani woman nearly died after falling victim to an acid attack just outside her home in Elmont, New York last month. Hofstra University student Nafiah Fatima, 21, was helping her mother unload a car at their Arlington Avenue residence when the male suspect suddenly appeared around 8:15 p.m. on March 17. In a neighbor's surveillance video, the suspect can be seen running up to Fatima while she was in her driveway, according to NBC New York.

  • From toilet paper to diapers, here's a slew of household staples that are about to get more expensive

    Huggies diapers, Tampax tampons, Dunkin' coffee, and Cheerios are likely to get more expensive in the coming months.

  • Black members of Congress gather after Chauvin verdict, say conviction is 'first step'

    "This was accountability, but it's not yet justice. Justice for us is saving lives," said Rep. Cori Bush.

  • Jane Fonda dishes on the best kiss she's ever had: 'I never had a kiss like that ever since'

    On Tuesday’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jane Fonda revealed the best kiss she ever had.