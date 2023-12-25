Read the full story on The Backfire News

Minneapolis Cop Outed For Having OnlyFans Account

We get it, being a cop in Minneapolis is about as thankless a job as one can get these days. But we’re not sure if that justifies an officer maintaining an OnlyFans account. She kept that sordid detail hidden from her superiors, allegedly, until a man who was pulled over by the officer realized he was one of her subscribers.

Seeing the bodycam footage of this exchange would be… interesting. The guy was probably excited to meet the “woman of his dreams” in person and in uniform no less. And we’re willing to bet she was initially embarrassed and/or annoyed. Yeesh.

After some exchange, the guy who had been pulled over declared that since he’d seen the officer naked, she couldn’t arrest him. We don’t remember that law being on the books anywhere, but maybe in Minnesota that’s a thing?

Anyway, the information came out, although it’s not entirely clear if the officer told her sergeant about the exchange or if the man who had been pulled over contacted the police department. Now it’s a huge controversy and everyone has to weigh in.

As pointed out by local station Fox 9, the two issues at stake right now are whether or not the officer violated department policy and/or the Minnesota Law Enforcement Code of Ethics. An internal investigation is focusing on both, so we’ll see how that shakes out. In other cases, officers or members of the military have posed with, um, portions of their uniform and that’s usually a big no-no.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office told Fox 9 the politician has no problem with police officers posing nude and charging people to view them. But he’s letting the police department conduct its own investigation. But we wonder if he’s conducting his own as well?

Regardless of what you think about OnlyFans and other such sites, one has to ask if the officer was desperate for cash or was there another driving force behind creating the paywalled account. Also, we wonder if her mother knows, but we bet she will soon enough.

