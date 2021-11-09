Minneapolis couple charged in brutal death of man interrogated for being a "snitch"

A Minneapolis couple has been charged in connection with the fatal beating of a man whose body was left in a Dakota County culvert.

Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of Manuel Mandujano, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Monday. His girlfriend Tomasa Martinez, 30, was charged with kidnapping.

In the same case, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, 40, was charged with one count each of unintentional second-degree murder and intentional second-degree murder on Friday.

According to the complaint, Mandujano's family reported him missing to Minneapolis police on April 4. Three weeks later, his body was found in the culvert.

His hands were bound behind his back and his foot was impaled by a nail.

An unspecified "device" found near his body was linked to Contreras-Sanchez's e-mail address. The device's location history led police to a gas station, where police recovered "digital evidence" of two cars arriving, according to the complaint.

Police found Contreras-Sanchez had a traffic citation for driving without a license in a car similar to one of the cars seen at the gas station. Using location data from his e-mail, police tracked him to a north Minneapolis house.

Contreras-Sanchez was arrested on Nov. 2 and admitted being at a Minneapolis house while Mandujano was assaulted. He said one of the men involved was Morales-Ceras and that Martinez was present.

Morales-Ceras and Martinez were arrested on Nov. 5. Morales-Ceras told police he went to a south Minneapolis homeless encampment where he and Contreras-Sanchez found Mandujano. Contreras-Sanchez threatened and forced Mandujano at gunpoint into his car and took him to a house where the two men interrogated Mandujano for being a "snitch" and working with police, according to the complaint.

Various people also assaulted the victim at the behest of Contreras-Sanchez, according to the complaint. Morales-Ceras said he hammered a nail into Mandujano's heel. Morales-Ceras also intimidated the victim by holding a hammer while he was interrogated, according to the complaint.

The victim was then taken from the house and was in bad shape and had difficulty walking, Morales-Ceras told police according to the complaint. Mandujano was then placed in plastic and put in the hatch area of a car. Morales-Ceras and Contreras-Sanchez rode in the car and Martinez drove the vehicle south. At one point, Contreras-Sanchez told the other two that Mandujano had died.

The three met up with another vehicle and drove around looking for a place to dump the body.

Contreras-Sanchez showed police video of Morales-Ceras waving a hammer at the victim and Martinez on her cellphone while Mandujano was assaulted, the complaint said.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759