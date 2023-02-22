Minneapolis in crosshairs of major storm of possibly historic proportions
The Midwest is bracing for a potentially record-setting storm, which could bring nearly two feet of snow to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Christina Ruffini reports.
Travel is expected to be "difficult to impossible" with the latest winter storm to hit the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The peak of a multi-threat, major winter storm is expected Wednesday as millions of people across the U.S. face dangerous threats of heavy snow, blizzard conditions and significant icing. The massive snowstorm could even go down in the history books for parts of the Upper Midwest.
A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave. Blizzard warnings are in effect for Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, the Dakotas and Minnesota. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper Midwest, from South Dakota to Minnesota to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Everything from drenching rainfall with embedded thunderstorms to a nasty mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow may impact our viewing area from Tuesday night into Thursday.
Detroit is in a winter weather advisory. Metro Detroit is in an ice storm warning. Stay safe and get the latest weather radar and updates here.
The February storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in Larimer County, bringing wind gusts to 45 mph and below-zero temperatures.
Arctic air is expected to surge into the High Desert, dropping high temps into the 40s and bringing rain, snow and wind.