Minneapolis city council vows to disband police force after George Floyd protests

Protests have erupted around the world after the man's death was filmed - ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Minneapolis City Council has pledged to abolish the city's police department in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was pinned to the ground by a white police officer.

Mr Floyd's death sparked a global wave of protests over police brutality and brought to a head conversations on how police departments can adopt change in cities across the US.

In an unprecedented move, nine members of the 13-person Minneapolis City Council pledged on Sunday to dismantle the police department and replace it with a community-led safety model.

It represents the strongest action yet against a police department in America since the unrest began over Mr Floyd's death on May 25.

Lisa Bender, the Minneapolis City Council president, said: “In Minneapolis and in cities across the US, it is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe. Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period.

"Our commitment is to do what’s necessary to keep every single member of our community safe and to tell the truth: that the Minneapolis police are not doing that. Our commitment is to end policing as we know it and to recreate systems of public safety that actually keep us safe.”

Oversight of the city's police department usually falls on the Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, who has opposed moves to abolish the force. But the city council has management over the force's budget and policies, meaning it can dismantle the department through funding cuts and other measures.

The council's nine-member vote in favour of dismantling the department represents a majority of the panel which Mr Frey cannot override.

The Minneapolis Police Department is also currently facing civil rights charges and an investigation filed by the Minnesota Human Rights department, which the city council believes gives it more latitude to impact the police force's future.

"A veto-proof majority of the MPLS City Council just publicly agreed that the Minneapolis Police Department is not reformable and that we're going to end the current policing system," said council member Alondra Cano.

The city council has proposed shifting from a traditional police force into a broader public safety department. Under such a system, some of the incidents the police currently respond to would be handled instead by staff such as social workers or medics.

However the city council has acknowledged that abolishing the police department will be a long, complex process and the body's members have not yet provided details on how it will proceed.

Others cities across the US will be keeping a close eye on Minneapolis in the coming weeks to see how the city council enacts its vision of a police-free town.

Speaking to The Telegraph last week, Miski Noor, from Black Visions Collective, which campaigns for abolishing the police, said: "It's really exciting to think about Minneapolis being a model for the country around moving forward and realising a police-free world".

Other cities, like Los Angeles, are also considering drastic funding cuts to their policing units.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of reforms he said were designed to build trust between city residents and the police department.

Meanwhile Derek Chauvin, the former officer who dug his knee into Mr Floyd's neck until he became immobile, is making his first court appearance on Monday charged with second-degree murder.

Footage of Mr Chauvin pinning Mr Floyd to the ground for almost nine minutes as he gasped "I can't breathe" provoked outrage across the country and ushered in a new wave of Black Lives Matter protests.