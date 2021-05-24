Minneapolis' George Floyd Square still hasn't reopened to traffic

Nick Halter
·1 min read
It's been five weeks since Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder, but the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis where George Floyd was killed still has not reopened.

Flashback: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he would reopen the intersection, now known as George Floyd Square, after the verdict.

Driving the news: Frey told the AP late last week that the city will move toward a phased reopening and "safe and peaceful reconnection" after the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death.

  • Worth noting: That promise, like the last one, didn't come with a specific timeline.

Why it matters: Business owners and residents have described a neighborhood overtaken by shootings and violence and said the city has abandoned them.

Yes, but: Activists guarding the area said they will not agree to a reopening until a long list of demands is met, from recalling Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to investing $156 million over the next 10 years in community services.

