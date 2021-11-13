Minneapolis hit-and-run suspect fatally shoots man who tried to stop him, then attempts a carjacking

Nov. 13—A man is dead after a car crash Friday morning in north Minneapolis turned into a shooting. One of the drivers is accused of killing a bystander who tried to stop him from fleeing the crash. Shortly after, the driver tried to carjack a woman.

Authorities say a sedan traveling west on Broadway collided with an SUV traveling north on Lyndale Ave N. The sedan driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, and a bystander chased after the driver. The fleer shot the bystander, who then collapsed in the street.

The shooter then ran into a parking lot and attempted to carjack a vehicle. The shooter opened the driver's door, forcing his way into the driver seat, but the female in the car resisted and the shooter fell out of the vehicle, according to Minneapolis police.

Bystanders, including members of We Push For Peace, detained the shooter until police arrived to arrest him, police said.

The bystander, who was shot, was transported to the hospital, where he died. This is the 84th murder in the city so far this year.

Police say preliminary investigation leads them to believe the shooter was in the city to buy or sell drugs.

The occupants of the SUV in the crash, a 21-year-old female and a 4-year-old child, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.