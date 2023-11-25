Minneapolis jewelry maker helps others after surviving domestic violence

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Named in honor of her grandmother, Cosette Designs is Meg Smith's love letter to a bygone era.

Each piece is handcrafted by Smith in her Minneapolis studio using vintage and antique Swarovski crystals and German and Japanese glass.

"What's fun about it is that I can pull up these old gems from years and years ago and make something special and new out of them," Smith told FOX 9.

But behind these beautiful baubles lies a painful past. Smith escaped domestic violence with her three young children, staying in shelters and motels as they made their way back to her home state years ago.

Initially, she made jewelry as an creative outlet and escape, but after selling to a handful of consignment shops, Cosette Designs was off and running.

"It's something that kind of kept my sanity and kept me going through all the hard times," said Smith.

Her jewelry is now sold in nine different states, including at more than 20 locations in Minnesota.

She's also introducing a line of tea towels with prints of her original artwork, but Smith hasn't forgotten what it took to get here.

She donates a percentage of sales to Women's Advocates, the first domestic violence shelter in the nation located in St. Paul.

"We had so many people help us along the way because I had children and it was excruciatingly hard, painful, traumatic and it was important for me to give back to the community once I landed on my feet," said Smith.

Smith knows how critical shelters are for those trying to escape a dangerous situation and hopes her story and her jewelry can help shine a light on the silent epidemic of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.

You can find Smith's jewelry at the following boutiques:

• Statement Boutique, Minneapolis

• 14 Hill Gift Shop, Minneapolis

• The Bees Knees, Hudson

• River Bank Gifts and Decor, Stillwater

• VENDELLA euro boutique, Eagan

• Gypsy Moon, St. Paul

• All Kowalski's locations