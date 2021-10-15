Minneapolis man, 21, charged with running red light, killing woman on mobility scooter

Oct. 15—A 21-year-old man was charged Thursday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide for allegedly running a red light and fatally striking a woman crossing a North Minneapolis street on her mobility scooter.

St. Anthony police located and arrested Cameron Bendson on Tuesday in St. Anthony, according to Minneapolis police. The Minneapolis man's white Jeep Grand Cherokee was found earlier in the day in Brooklyn Park, where it had crashed on a highway and been set on fire.

On Monday afternoon, the victim was crossing West Broadway Avenue at Aldrich Avenue North with a mobility scooter when a motorist in a white SUV struck her and fled the scene, according to police.

The collision demolished the scooter and threw the woman across the intersection, according to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. The victim, who hasn't been officially identified, was pronounced dead at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

According to the charges, there is evidence that Brendson, a known methamphetamine user, was impaired the day before and after the crash.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.