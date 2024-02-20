Minneapolis man charged in Arden Hills drunk driving crash that killed 2

A breath test showed a Minneapolis man was driving more than three times the legal limit to drive when he struck a car, leading to a couple’s deaths Friday morning in Arden Hills, charges filed Tuesday say.

Curtis John O’Connor, 76, and Karin Leigh O’Connor, 74, both of New Brighton, were killed in the 8:45 a.m. crash near Snelling Avenue, the Minnesota State Patrol said. They died at the scene from their injuries.

Luis Eduardo Tipantuna Quinchiguano, 31, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide — two each for driving in a grossly negligent manner and driving with negligence while under the influence of alcohol.

Tipantuna Quinchiguano remains jailed ahead of a first court appearance Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said that Tipantuna Quinchiguano crashed his 2008 Chevrolet Equinox into a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on westbound Interstate 694 and pushed the Malibu into the left lane in front of a semitrailer. The semi collided with the driver’s side of the Malibu.

Troopers saw open bottles of alcohol in the Equinox driven by Tipantuna Quinchiguano and the inside of the car smelled of alcohol. Tipantuna Quinchiguano, who had no passengers, was unconscious and breathing, but did not appear to be injured.

Tipantuna Quinchiguano, who would regain consciousness and quickly fall back to sleep, had bloodshot and glassy eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. A preliminary breath test registered .218 BAC on a “very weak puff of breath captured manually,” the complaint says.

A paramedic said that Tipantuna Quinchiguano was so intoxicated that he would need to be hospitalized, according to the complaint. Results of a blood draw are pending.

According to the State Patrol, Tipantuna Quinchiguano was driving west on Interstate 694 approaching Snelling Avenue. He swerved from the right lane to the left shoulder and overcorrected, causing his Equinox to spin out.

The pair in the Malibu entered westbound I-694 from northbound Snelling Avenue and the Equinox crossed through a ditch and hit the Malibu, which forced it sideways into the left lane of I-694. The semi, also traveling west on I-694, then struck the driver’s side of the Malibu.

Witnesses reported and semitrailer video showed Tipantuna Quinchiguano driving erratically on westbound 694 prior to the collision, changing lanes often and without signaling and weaving in and out of traffic, the complaint says.

