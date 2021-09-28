Minneapolis man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend outside tobacco shop

A man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend during an argument outside a Minneapolis tobacco store.

Myshun S.C. Logan, 35, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting early Saturday evening of 36-year-old Roland C. Hopewell in the 2700 block of Minnehaha Avenue.

Authorities have yet to locate Logan since he was charged, and his "last known location had [him] in Illinois," the criminal complaint read.

According to the complaint:

Officers called to GM Tobacco saw Hopewell on the ground and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead less than an hour later.

The girlfriend said that she, her baby and Hopewell were leaving the tobacco shop when Logan pulled up in his car and started arguing with them. Logan got out of his car and shot Hopewell at close range before driving off.

She told investigators that Logan assaulted Hopewell two weeks earlier and threatened to kill him and her.

Logan is the father of the baby, and the girlfriend said she is pregnant with Hopewell's child.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482