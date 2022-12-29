Minneapolis man charged in Mall of America fatal shooting of St. Paul resident

A Minneapolis man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a St. Paul man last week at the Mall of America.

Taeshawn Adams-Wright is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis on Friday in connection with the death of 19-year-old Johntae Raymon Hudson from St. Paul.

Adams-Wright, 18, was one of five suspects — two adults and three juveniles — arrested at a St. Louis Park apartment following the shooting just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 at the mall’s Nordstrom store, which caused the entire mall to go into lockdown two days before Christmas.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office on Thursday charged Adams-Wright with second-degree murder — intentional but not premeditated — and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, the murder charge could result in a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, and a minimum sentence of three years.

Two 17-year-olds — identified by their initials J.H. and M.T. in a written statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office because they are juveniles — have been charged with second-degree riot. Prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing.

“This continues to be an active investigation, and we expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future,” said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, in a written statement.

“Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this case,” he said. “Their job is made more difficult because those involved have been, and continue to be, uncooperative. Despite this, our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease.”

Surveillance video

Citing surveillance video, the charges accuse Adams-Wright and four accomplices of chasing Hudson from the department store and over to an escalator, blocking his path while Hudson’s two friends fled. Hudson then ran back into the store, where his assailants allegedly fanned out and corralled him before tussling him to the ground.

Witnesses reported seeing two men brandishing semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Adams-Wright and another suspect running toward Hudson with the semi-automatics as he struggled with a third suspect. Hudson attempted to flee, according to charges, but the group knocked him into multiple displays as customers and employees fled and hid.

A suspect tackled Hudson to the floor and a suspect pointed a gun toward him, according to the charges. A muzzle flash is seen on video. Adams-Wright then stood over Hudson in a shooting stance.

The charges state: “Although clothing displays obstructed several camera views, one camera captured a hand pointing a handgun towards where victim’s body was found, and a bright muzzle flash reflected on the floor. Victim did not move from that location and was found bleeding from several gunshot wounds.”

Surveillance video captured the group fleeing the store to a parked car nearby.

Hudson suffered eight gunshot wounds to his back, arm, buttocks, and thigh and three additional graze wounds on his thigh, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office. The charges state he was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of a witness, mall security and emergency medical personnel to keep him alive.

Online fundraiser

An online fundraiser organized by Hudson’s older sister at tinyurl.com/JohntaeHudson had raised $11,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

At the time of his arrest, Adams-Wright had a warrant out for his arrest related to an alleged second-degree assault in Stearns County. An attorney was not listed for him in the court record as of Thursday afternoon.

A woman who was at Nordstrom with her teenage daughter reported a bullet making a hole in her coat and grazing her buttocks, according to charges.

On Thursday, Judge William Koch ordered that Adams-Wright be held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.

