Minneapolis man charged with rape of minor in Inver Grove Heights group home

Nov. 30—A Minneapolis man was charged Tuesday with raping a minor at a group home in Inver Grove Heights.

Abdulkadir Jama Hassan, 25, was charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the complaint, police responded to the Honovi Crisis Respite Home for foster teens Friday on a report of a sexual assault. A 17-year-old girl told police Hassan, a staff member of the home, had caught her alone in a shared living space and raped her.

Hassan at first denied having any sexual contact with her, but later said the sex was consensual, the complaint states.

Hassan does not have any prior felony convictions in Minnesota. He is being held at the Dakota County Jail. His next court appearance is Dec. 16.