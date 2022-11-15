Minneapolis man charged with stabbing man in neck

Nov. 14—A Minneapolis man was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Monday with stabbing another man in the neck last week in Albert Lea.

Rio Acosta, 25, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the case.

Court documents state Acosta reportedly stabbed the man last Wednesday in a house on Pearl Street with a hunting knife that was about 3 to 3 1/2 inches long.

The court complaint stated Acosta allegedly stabbed the man from behind, as Acosta's brother, who was also in the kitchen, washed dishes. The brother reportedly grabbed Acosta and took the knife away.

Acosta's mother told police that earlier in the day, the brother had to pull Acosta off of her to break up an assault. After that incident, her boyfriend reportedly spoke with Acosta, and Acosta left the residence.

Later in the day, her boyfriend was seated in the kitchen of the house on Pearl Street preparing a sandwich when Acosta reportedly came into the house and approached him from behind. Acosta didn't say anything, and her boyfriend didn't see Acosta as he approached.

Acosta's brother testified he had been doing dishes in the kitchen when he heard his mom's boyfriend scream saying he had been stabbed, court documents stated.

Albert Lea police were dispatched about the assault at 7:51 p.m. to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Acosta reportedly fled the area on foot, tried to get into a vehicle and at one point also knocked on the door of a residence on St. John Avenue. At 8:48 p.m., he was taken into custody in the 1200 block of St. John Avenue.

Court records state a police sergeant asked Acosta if he was hurt and he replied that he was not, but later complained that he had been beaten up by his brother and that his brother tried to kill him and that he had injuries to his head. An officer looked at him but did not find any injuries.

An officer documented the injured man's cut at the base of the right side of the neck, and another officer saw a blood stain that appeared to have been cleaned on the kitchen floor in the general area where the injured man was reported to have fallen down. A few blood droplets were also found on the refrigerator and kitchen table.

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning ordered Acosta's conditional bail be set at $100,000. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000.

Acosta's next appearance is slated for Nov. 23.