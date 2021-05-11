Minneapolis man charged in woman's stabbing death

A Minneapolis man was charged Tuesday with murder for allegedly stabbing a woman last month.

Jerome A. Woodland, 53, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder without intent in the April 7 death of Nikkiyia S. Robinson.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Robinson, 38, of Minneapolis, died of a stab wound to the chest.

The charges against Woodland did not cite a motive for the attack or note how they knew each other.

According to the criminal complaint: Police were called to a home in the 400 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Minneapolis for a woman who was bleeding in the bathroom.

Police found Robinson in the home with a butcher knife nearby. They also found bloody shoe prints in the house.

The homeowner told police he had been allowing Woodland to stay at the house in recent weeks. The homeowner had left that day for a doctor's appointment and returned to find Robinson injured and Woodland on the phone with 911, the charges said.

Woodland allegedly fled the house and told the homeowner to call an ambulance. A neighbor told police they heard shrieking and then saw Woodland running from the house.

Woodland was booked into the Hennepin County jail on May 7 and was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.

One witness told police that before his arrest, Woodland had told her he and Robinson had argued, that she "fell" on the knife and that he was planning to commit "suicide by cop." Another witness told police Woodland told her that he fought with Robinson and as he backed away she tripped and "the knife went in her," the charges said.

