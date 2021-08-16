Minneapolis man convicted of murdering activist's grandson

Jurors convicted a Minneapolis man of murdering activist Spike Moss' grandson last year.

Dontae D. White, 25, was convicted last Friday of intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm for killing Kevin Beasley on April 18, 2020.

Beasley, 27, was starting classes at Dunwoody College of Technology at the time and had struggled in the past, Moss said last year.

"He was like any young person, out here struggling trying to find his way in the world," Moss said last year. "I loved him dearly — I wish he was here to live his life."

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the criminal complaint: Beasley and his roommate were hosting a party at a home in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue and turned away three men who arrived around midnight. They told the three men — White, White's brother and a friend — to come back later when the party started.

The three men later returned. Beasley confronted White's brother, Glenn Smith, about Smith's presence. Beasley had a handgun in his hand at the time. White's friend also had a gun in his hand.

When Beasley turned to his girlfriend, multiple shots were fired, killing him at the scene.

White had posted a video on social media earlier that night saying he was going to "bust" somebody. Surveillance video captured White fleeing from the scene and throwing his jacket on a garage roof. The jacket and a 9mm pistol were recovered.

DNA from hair on the gun matched White, and a second DNA sample from the gun matched his girlfriend.

White is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27. He was not eligible to possess a gun because of a 2015 conviction for first-degree assault.