Minneapolis man dies at hospital days after being found shot in stolen vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man died in the hospital after being shot on Tuesday, police say.

According to Minneapolis police, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Humboldt Avenue North for a reported shooting. Officers then located the man, who is in his 20s, suffering from "at least one" gunshot wound while sitting in the driver's seat of a stolen vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital.

Police say due to the nature of the victim's injury, homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Law enforcement said they were notified of the victim's death on Saturday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man and the exact cause of his death.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Police request anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or tips may be submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.